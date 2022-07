North Dakota commissioners are in attendance at the Uniform Law Commission's annual meeting in Philadelphia. The meeting runs through July 14.

Present are Jacob Rodenbiker, Justice Jerod Tufte, Parrell Grossman, Prof. Bradley Myers, Surrogate Judge Gail Hagerty, Jennifer Clark and Rep. Larry Klemin.

Read more about the meeting and acts under consideration at: https://uniformlaws.org/events/annualmeeting