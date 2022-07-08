Submit Release
Routine repair work planned for area bridges

Motorists traveling on Loop 289 and I-27, in Lubbock County, and US 87, in Dawson County, over the next few months can expect various main lane closures on several bridges as TxDOT begins work on two routine maintenance projects.

“The lane closures will give work crews the space needed to make repairs to bridge decks, joints and concrete guardrail on several structures along Loop 289 and I-27 in Lubbock County,” said Mike Stroope, P.E., TxDOT Lubbock district director of maintenance. “The bridge on US 87, at US 180, in Lamesa will also see repairs made.”

Bridges located at Loop 289/MLK Jr. Boulevard, Loop 289/Municipal Drive, Loop 289/FM 40, I-27/Yucca Lane, and I-27/Spur 326 in Lubbock and US 87/US 180 in Lamesa are included in the project.

Work is scheduled to begin next week at the Loop 289/FM 40 and Loop 289/MLK Jr. Boulevard locations in Lubbock.

“Motorists can anticipate various lane closures on the Loop mainlanes as well as the streets below the bridges,” Stroope said. Motorists should drive with caution through the work zone, be on the lookout for workers and avoid distractions for their own safety and the safety of the workers.

SCR Civil Construction, LLC, of Richmond, Texas, is the contractor for the $1.35 million dollar (total cost) projects.

Work will take place weather permitting with the projects scheduled to be completed by late-August.

