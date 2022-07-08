Submit Release
News Search

There were 775 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,070 in the last 365 days.

AG Knudsen statement on the passing of former Lt. AG Hansen

HELENA – Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen issued the following statement on the passing of former Lt. Attorney General Kris Hansen:

“Kris was a dear friend, a conservative leader, and an amazing woman who dedicated her life to others. She served our nation as a member of the National Guard in Iraq and a tour with the Central Intelligence Agency in Somalia. She served her community in the Hill County Attorney’s Office and represented her neighbors in the Montana Legislature. She served the state she loved in the Auditor’s Office and then as the Lieutenant Attorney General in the Montana Department of Justice. It was an honor to have Kris on our team and we deeply miss her presence.”

Hansen joined the Department of Justice the same day Attorney General Knudsen was sworn into office. Prior to joining the Department, she had been the Deputy State Auditor/Chief Legal Counsel under State Auditor Matt Rosendale and a state legislator. Hansen served on the Finance, Tax, Education, Judiciary, and Local Government committees, developing expertise in state law and finance. While serving as a state legislator, Hansen was also the Chief Deputy County Attorney in Havre for three years, then an attorney in private practice in Havre for the following six years. Hansen was a Montana National Guard veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, 2008-09, and served a tour of duty with the Central Intelligence Agency in Mogadishu, Somalia, immediately following the Black Hawk Down incident in 1993-94.

You just read:

AG Knudsen statement on the passing of former Lt. AG Hansen

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.