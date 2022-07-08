Peach Bowl Inc. to Present National Down Syndrome Congress Big Game Ball
National Down Syndrome Congress is proud to announce Peach Bowl, Inc., as the Presenting Sponsor of the Big Game Ball.
We hope to help recognize the universities participating in our Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games this year and the work being done to support the individuals and families affected by Down syndrome.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Down Syndrome Congress is proud to announce Peach Bowl, Inc. as the Presenting Sponsor of the Big Game Ball. The event will take place at the College Football Hall of Fame on September 1, 2022, and will serve as the first event of the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Classic weekend.
— Gary Stokan, Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and President
The Big Game Ball celebrates the individuals and organizations that have significantly contributed to developing and enhancing inclusive postsecondary education for students with intellectual disabilities. The event will honor the postsecondary programs at Clemson University, Georgia Tech, the University of Georgia, and the University of Oregon College of Education Special Education Graduate program. Additionally, the Big Game Ball will honor Think College in the Nonprofit Category, Hallmark Channel in the Corporation Category, Individual of Impact, Stephanie Smith Lee, and Self-Advocate of Distinction, Caden Cox.
"As an extension to the deep cause-related support we provide in our local community, we are proud to lend our voice in support of the National Down Syndrome Congress and its mission," said Gary Stokan, Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and president. "By helping create this event and by pledging our own financial assistance, we hope to help recognize the universities participating in our Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games this year and the work being done to support the individuals and families affected by Down syndrome."
The Big Game Ball will increase awareness of inclusive postsecondary opportunities for students with Down syndrome and other intellectual disabilities. Funds from the event will be used to provide scholarships for students with Down syndrome and support the work of the National Down Syndrome Congress as they continue to ensure quality model standards for postsecondary programs and policy support to educators who continue to forge the path of inclusive education at all levels.
"Maria and I are pleased to serve as Co-Chairmen of the Big Game Ball and we are thrilled to have the Peach Bowl on board as the title sponsor," said Tony Barnhart, aka Mr. College Football. "The Peach Bowl has a distinguished record of charitable giving, and we are incredibly grateful to Gary Stokan and the board for their support. My wife Maria also has a strong personal interest as this benefits a cause near and dear to our hearts as her younger brother David was born in 1955 with Down syndrome. We are passionate about letting families know about today's postsecondary options for students with intellectual disabilities."
Rhonda Rice, Engagement Director at the National Down Syndrome Congress, said, "Our organization is thrilled to have a platform on such a large stage and the support of Peach Bowl, Inc., for the Big Game Ball. Peach Bowl, Inc. is long known as "College Football's Most Charitable Bowl Organization." To have the Board of Peach Bowl, Inc. commit their support as the Presenting Sponsor shows their strong commitment to supporting higher education for ALL students."
About National Down Syndrome Congress: The National Down Syndrome Congress (NDSC) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to an improved world for individuals with Down syndrome. Founded in 1973, the NDSC is a leading national resource of support and information for anyone touched by or seeking to learn about Down syndrome from the moment of diagnosis, whether prenatal or at birth, through adulthood. The purpose of the NDSC is to promote the interests of people with Down syndrome and their families through advocacy, public awareness, and information. NDSC empowers individuals and families from all demographics and reshapes how people understand and experience Down syndrome. The National Down Syndrome Congress is dedicated to an improved world for individuals with Down syndrome. To learn more about the National Down Syndrome Congress, visit www.ndsccenter.org.
