CBP Joins Effort to Secure The World Games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) teams of officers, Air and Marine Operations aircrews, and U.S. Border Patrol agents are behind the scenes at The World Games, here, to support the efforts for a safe and secure event.

CBP examines a commercial vehicle prior to a delivery at The World Games hosted in Birmingham, Ala.

CBP works alongside local, state, and federal law enforcement partners when requested to keep the public safe playing a critical role at significant events across the U.S.

The World Games, an 11-day international multi-sport event organized with the support of the International Olympic Committee, is held the year following the Summer Olympic Games. The World Games 2022 is showcasing a new generation of global sports in Birmingham now through July 17.

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection is working diligently to help secure The World Games through our advanced, vehicle scanning capabilities,” said New Orleans Director of Field Operations Steven Stavinoha. “In support of our federal, state, and local partners in Birmingham, Alabama, the Office of Field Operations is utilizing advanced equipment normally deployed at ports of entry to ensure possible weapons or illicit material are detected in commercial cargo prior to entering the sporting venues for the safety of the athletes and spectators.”

CBP’s Office of Field Operations is providing on-site cargo screening capabilities with Non-intrusive Inspection technology. Teams of CBP officers will examine hundreds of commercial vehicles and deliveries heading to The World Games venues for weapons, explosives and other contraband using advanced inspection technology.

CBP’s Air and Marine Mobile Command Center is on site at The World Games 2022.

CBP’s Air and Marine Operations aircrews are conducting air security operations and our Mobile Command Center will be on site to aide in communication redundancy and tactical communication capabilities for partnering agencies.

“Air and Marine Operations has aircraft staffed with air interdiction agents and other AMO personnel ready to join our law enforcement partners in securing The World Games venue,” said Francisco J. Rodriguez, Director of the New Orleans Air and Marine Branch. “AMO aircrews will supply video downlink feeds of the venues to the command centers giving safety officials situational awareness to address crowd control, traffic, or incidents.”

U.S. Border Patrol is assisting with planning and coordination for a safe and secure event and deploying a specialized Border Patrol Search Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) Unit with medical, search and rescue and tactical capabilities to keep our local communities safe and to deter illicit activity at the World Games.

“Border Patrol agents from the New Orleans Sector and from our headquarters are part of the CBP contingent working with our partners to keep our local communities safe and to deter illicit activity ahead of and during The World Games,” said New Orleans Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason Schneider. “As part of our contingent, we have deployed a Border Patrol Search Trauma and Rescue Unit (BORSTAR) as they have the capability to conduct tactical, medical, search and rescue missions.”

CBP has a long-standing experience working at specialized events across the United States such as Super Bowls, Kentucky Derby, and Presidential inaugurations. CBP primary mission is to keep the public safe and has a critical role with World Games security operations—patrolling the skies high above venues and working alongside a vast network of law enforcement partners during The World Games.