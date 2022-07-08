WBC Seeks Comments on Connect Wyoming and SSBCI Rules

Cheyenne, Wyo. – The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) is seeking input from the public on rules for two programs: Connect Wyoming and the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI).

Connect Wyoming Program Rule Changes

The purpose of the Connect Wyoming program is to fund broadband development projects in Wyoming through contracts with private service providers. The updated rules provide a regulatory framework for these projects, define eligible and ineligible costs, and outline application, review and prioritization standards of the program as well as funding terms and conditions.

State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) – Venture Capital Programs

The purpose of the SSBCI – Venture Capital Program rules is to provide clarity around Wyoming’s use of the federal State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) allocation which provides for the making of equity or venture capital investments to eligible applicants. WBC has drafted rules to establish eligibility, a method of application, review and recommendation, terms and conditions, and reporting requirements.

Draft rules for both programs are available to review at wyomingbusiness.org/public-comments.

The WBC is accepting comments for these programs until August 22, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. MT. Please submit any feedback to [email protected] and include the program you are commenting on in the subject line of your email.

The Business Council appreciates all comments and the public’s support in this process.