Aarna Networks Grows Sales Team with Subbu, AVP - Global Head, Business Development & Alliances
Aarna Networks today announced the hiring of “Subbu” (Subramanian Sankaranarayanan) as AVP - Global Head, Business Development & Alliances.SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aarna Networks, which offers a zero touch management software solution for edge computing and 5G applications to enterprise customers and network operators, today announced the hiring of “Subbu” (Subramanian Sankaranarayanan) as AVP - Global Head, Business Development & Alliances.
Subbu comes with two decades of experience in the Telecom Industry, working with several stakeholders spanning C/DSPs, DataCenters/Hyperscalers, OEMs, ISVs and SIs, providing solutions and services across the Telco Stack and Cloud Native Computing Applications.
"We’re excited to welcome Subbu to the Aarna Team," said Amar Kapadia, Co-Founder and CEO of Aarna. “Subbu’s in-depth knowledge of market trends and technologies will help increase the penetration of the Aarna Networks Multi Cluster Orchestration Platform across a larger set of customers.”
About Aarna Networks
Aarna Networks is an open source software company that enables orchestration, management, and automation of 5G networks and edge computing applications. 5G and Edge will fundamentally change how we work and live, and Aarna Networks is well positioned to take advantage of this trend. The company uses the Linux Foundation open source projects for its products and is based in San Jose, CA and Bengaluru, India. Please visit us at https://www.aarnanetworks.com or follow us on Twitter at @aarnanetworks.
