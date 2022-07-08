My Fitness Answer launches Online Personal Training and Nutrition Coaching Course
EINPresswire.com/ -- My Fitness Answer, an online fitness consulting, has recently launched an online personal training and nutrition coaching course to help clients of different age groups and varying degrees of fitness and health, achieve their personal fitness goals. The course is led by trainers and nutritionists in Lutz, FL, husband and wife Steve and Karen who have more than 22 years of experience providing fitness training to individuals of diverse backgrounds and age groups. This expansive experience has given them the understanding and knowledge to design personalized training programs and diet plans tailored to the specific needs and lifestyle of clients.
The major feature of the online personal training and nutrition coaching course is the body transformation challenge that motivates participants to positively change their body composition including weight loss, reduction in body fat percentage, and increase in lean muscle mass in 12 weeks. Clients who take up the challenge will be provided with personalized exercise programs with access to more than 7500 tutorial and form correction videos, customized meal plans with easy to follow recipe book, a grocery shopping list, a guide on eating out, weekly one-to-one accountability calls, unlimited support in the form of email, chat or text, and proprietary mobile application which can track progress and help to stay focused. All the customized and personalized programs will be formulated depending on findings derived from evaluations of factors such as current fitness and health level, eating profile, medical concerns, and the possibility of injuries. Participants in their prime age with no health conditions and who have followed the program fully are guaranteed to lose 20lbs or more in this training period.
During the launch, the consultancy’s co-owner and trainer Steve said, “From all our years of experience working as personal trainers, we’ve learned that helping people achieve their fitness and health goals is more about understanding the limitations and restrictions set by their professional schedules, health conditions, and other priorities. In other words, it takes more than handing them random sets of exercise programs and routines. Here at My Fitness Answer, we formulate programs considering these factors in mind so that it seamlessly blends into their daily life. This way workouts and managing diet do not feel forced, but aspects of everyday routines.”
About My Fitness Answer: My Fitness Answer is an online personal trainer consultation started by husband and wife, and trainers Steve and Karen. Both have more than 20 years of experience in the fitness industry. Today, they are one of the most trusted and successful nutrition coaches in Lutz, FL.
My Fitness Answer
+1 419-215-2912
myfitnessanswer@gmail.com
