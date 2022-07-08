Collective Journey to the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health

Jul 8, 2022

By: Krystal Register, MS, RDN, LDN, Senior Director, Health & Well-being, FMI and Madalyn Farrar, Manager, Government Relations, FMI

As we find ourselves busily interacting with so many dedicated folks across the country, all focused on the many topics and issues swirling around the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health , we have decided to take a moment to pause and reflect on the opportunity at hand. This truly is an incredible moment in history, one that we are proud to be a part of as we are humbled by the work of so many of you.

Recognizing that the food industry plays an important role in hunger, nutrition and health with the grocery store as a destination for health and well-being, we appreciate our members providing real life solutions for feeding assistance, preventive care, nutrition guidance, and nourishing, practical meals in the communities they serve making food safe, accessible, affordable, and convenient every day.

We have been holding regular meetings with members near and far, communicating with the White House, participating in nationwide listening sessions, taking copious notes, and collecting input for the past month via our website submission process. And, we must say, we are impressed and energized at the good work and solid contribution from across the entire food industry. We have stories to tell and examples to share. We have a report to submit and commitments to make. We are on this journey together.

FMI will be making commitments with members around improving food access and affordability, increasing food donations, integrating nutrition and health across the industry, expanding Food as Medicine initiatives in the food retail setting, strengthening public-private partnerships, encouraging business innovation and the use of technology advancements, empowering customers to make healthy choices, and promoting family meals and meal solutions emphasizing nutrient-rich foods in all forms that align with the Dietary Guidelines.

Join us on July 13th as we meet to finalize our collective report, suggest policy recommendations, gather continued feedback and discuss next steps and industry commitments. Our Collective Report to White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health, will be submitted on July 15th. We look forward to continuing on this journey with so many of you and others across the nation as we advocate, educate and collaborate to support the work of the White House Conference.