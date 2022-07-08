Bootyland Kids Launches Environment Friendly Wood Toys for Infants and Toddlers
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bootyland Kids, a leading name in the kids’ apparel and toys industry, has curated a collection of wood toys in Seattle that appeal to kids of age 0-24 months. With a vision and dedication to providing space and products created in a variety of sustainable ways, the brand works with makers who utilize responsibly sourced woods and fibers to manufacture their toys.
With their sophisticated yet innovative design, they choose toys that are made with a commitment to minimizing the impact on nature while fostering creativity, imagination, and self-expression in children. By giving a modern update to the classic stacking and rolling toys, shape sorters, and more, these carefully curated wooden toys are not only fun to play with but also strive to stimulate a child’s sensory development and fine motor skills. Crafted using sustainable rubberwood and stained with non-toxic water-based dyes, all of these toys are free from harmful chemicals and sharp edges so children are optimally safe during free play.
What makes these toys ideal for children is that they are as safe and engaging as they are fun to play with. The brand stocks colorful wooden clutching toys and baby rattles from Clover and Birch, Haba or Plan Toys, and heirloom-quality natural wooden rattles from Earnest Efforts in Oregon. With an experience of more than 25 years and extensive knowledge of child development, and design elements, the brand embraces the boundless wonder of childhood and strives to inspire it through its products.
When asked about the inspiration for the collection during the launch, the founder of the company expressed, “At Bootyland Kids, we view sustainability as a process that we have encouraged and will continue to year after year. We begin with a focus on labor and how items are produced, then look at content, design, and re-usability. With all, we hold the idea that ‘the richness of life comes from expression strengthened by the creative process and experience.’”
About Bootyland Kids:- Conceived by two moms and stewarded by many over the years, Bootyland Kids is a retail store based out of Capitol Hill, Seattle, Washington, the United States, that features a curated collection of toys and organic clothing with an urban appeal that are sustainably harvested, organic, and made with PVC-free materials. With a vision to promote the paradigm of “quality over quantity,” the company brings to you products that combine style and function with sustainability.
Media Contact:
Bootyland Kids
+1 206-328-0636
ellie@bootylandkids.com