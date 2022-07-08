Prompt Personnel Highlights the Hiring Trends in 2022
As the world gradually recovers from the pandemic, several companies have tweaked their business models to adjust to the new world.MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a study conducted by Monster India on the Future of Work Report 2022, they discovered that 93% of the employers are planning to hire new talent throughout 2022 which is 11% higher than in 2021.
In the last 6 months, there have been 32 lakh job searches by Indian job seekers for jobs where they can work remotely. Out of this number, over 57% of searches were for permanent remote jobs. As things are going back to normal, the trends have shown that hybrid work culture is here to stay at least in the near to mid-term.
The workspace dynamics have changed in the favour of permanent work-from-home opportunities. However, there are a few companies that are hiring temporary workers with an eye to future employment. The demand for contract-based talent is more in the north and north-east India followed by the west and south regions. However, there is almost a 40% pay difference in contractual and permanent staffing.
The current ratio of females to males for contract staffing is 6:1. The increase in female participation in the same can be attributed to the fact that after the pandemic, the new work culture allows women to return to work while simultaneously exploring the possibility of a second career. Responsively, there has been a fundamental shift in how recruiting agencies are setting up their organizational structures, shares Prompt Personnel. More and more companies are now acknowledging the immense benefits of remote working as it allows access to talent from around the world. The HR consultants in Mumbai and several other cities have already started to adapt to this change at a corporate level
As an increasing number of people lean towards hybrid and permanently remote jobs companies have considered the option of making certain job profiles permanently remote. Roles that demand higher contribution, especially in the IT sector, software, and BPO are encouraged towards permanent remote recruitment.
In the past, permanent jobs were the best option for people who expected security from their profession. They had fixed working hours and fixed salaries. Prompt Personnel reports, that there are huge advantages of permanent staffing. The organizations gave them additional benefits like national holidays, annual leaves, and medical facilities. Several permanent positions also come with the advantage of retirement benefits or a pension plan. Another major advantage of permanent recruitment in the favour of employees is getting to take time off with pay for vacation and sick days.
Permanent staffing services are here to stay even though the need for hybrid work culture is on the rise. They get the benefit of longevity, culture, and loyalty along with advancement and business growth. Permanent employees agree to a preset schedule and location where they will work when they accept the job offer, but this is the culture pre - covid times.
With such flexible trends, it is challenging to predict the future hiring trends for functional roles as well as supporting roles like HR, admin, or finance.
Prompt Personnel is one of the leading HR consultants in Mumbai with over 24 years of experience. It is a tech-driven, people-oriented HR solutions firm delivering end-to-end solutions to companies. Companies can benefit from the wide array of services from Prompt Personnel including temporary staffing, permanent staffing, and labour law advisory and compliance.
