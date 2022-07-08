Post Session Report :: Thursday, July 7, 2022

SB 382, PN 1849 (Langerholc) – An Act amending Title 74 (Transportation) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in public-private transportation partnerships, further providing for definitions, for duties of board and for operation of board; and voiding prior initiatives of the Public-Private Transportation Partnership Board. A vote of 50-0 was recorded to recommit the bill to rules and a vote of 50-0 was recorded on the bill.

SB 764, PN 1780 (Argall) – An Act amending the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative Code of 1929, in powers and duties of the Department of State and its departmental administrative board, further providing for powers and duties in general. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 818, PN 1833 (J. Ward) – The bill amends the Health Care Facilities Act, by providing for ambulatory surgical facility permitted surgical procedures. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 581, PN 2900 (Solomon) – The bill creates a new special class of subjects of taxation for the purposes of allowing local tax authorities to implement special tax provisions for taxpayers who reside within the boundaries of a local taxing authority and meet certain qualifications. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 676, PN 747 (Pittman) – The bill amends Title 75 (Vehicles) to prohibit the stacking of uninsured and underinsured benefits and require insurers to make higher coverage limits available for consumer election.

Amendment A05338 (Laughlin) – This amendment makes changes to the requirements for auto insurance as follows:

Increases mandatory auto insurance minimums for bodily injury (BI) from $15,000 to $30,000 for injury to one person in one accident, and $30,000 to $60,000 for injury of two or more persons in one accident. Increases minimum property damage coverage from $5,000 to $10,000.

Mandates uninsured and underinsured (UM/UIM) motorist coverage in the amount of $30,000 for injury to one person in one accident and $60,000 for injury of two or more persons in one accident.

Insureds are presumed to have the same amounts of UM/UIM coverage as their BI coverage. However, an insured is allowed to request a different amount subject to the minimum requirements.

Requires insurers to provide notice to insureds within in 180 days of the effective date explaining the changes regarding stacking and UM/UIM coverage. Insurers must certify the notice requirement to the Insurance Department.

Adds protections for quest passengers and authorized user of a vehicle with no or inadequate UM/UM coverage.

Adds limitations on maximum total recovery for when an insured is injured as a pedestrian.

Eliminates the “regular use exclusion” which allowed for the denial of UM/UIM coverage claims when a person is injured while driving a vehicle which is owned by a someone else, such as an employer, but is available for their regular use.

Requires insurers to offer UM/UIM coverage up to at least four times the amount of BI coverage purchased.

Adds a UM/UIM coverage notice to a list of legally required benefits and requires a signature from the insured.

Requires the Insurance Department to post on its website any exclusion in a policy, that has not been previously approved by the Department, within 7 days of approval and must remain for 1 year.

The amendment passed by a vote of 30-20 and the bill went over in its order as amended. A vote of 26-24 was recorded on the bill.

HB 773, PN 1022 (Quinn) – The bill Increases the grading for fourth and subsequent DUI’s from a felony of the third degree to a felony of the second degree, and also requires that the sentence for a fourth or subsequent DUI offense be served consecutively. A vote of 46-4 was recorded.

SB 1201, PN 1769 (Pittman) – This legislation amends the Insurance Company Law of 1921 by adding Section 635.8 Coverage for Refill of Prescription Eye Drops. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 1299, PN 1818 (Langerholc) – The bill designates Bridge Key 8536, carrying Locust Street (Pennsylvania Route 869) over Topper Run in Adams Township, Cambria County as the Corporal William T. Costlow, Sr., Memorial Bridge. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 1312, PN 3334 (Topper) – The bill makes several corrections to previous bridge and roadway designation including the Private First Class James E. Williams Memorial Bridge, Colonel Joseph M. Stine Memorial Bridge, and the Army Sergeant Joshua James Rimer Memorial Road. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 1410, PN 2613 (Fee) – An act establishing the Weigh Station Preclearance Program, to be established by the Pennsylvania State Police for commercial vehicle enforcement, providing for criteria for preclearance system and devices and for data access. A vote of 49-1 was recorded.

HB 1594, PN 2989 (Tomlinson) –The bill amends the act of December 17, 1968 (P.L.1224, No.387), known as the Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law. The legislation requires verification and disclosure of particular seller information by online marketplaces.

Amendment A04176 (Tomlinson) – This amendment clarifies that only the consumer who purchased the product can get certain contact information from the high-volume third-party seller.

The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote and the bill went over in its order as amended. A vote of 50-0 was recorded on the bill.

HB 1614, PN 2938 (Warner) – An Act amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, in ballots, further providing for number of ballots to be printed and specimen ballots. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 1615, PN 2990 (Topper) – The bill amends the Liquor Code (Act of April 12, 1951, P.L.90, No.21) to require all out-of-state breweries to import beer into the state through import distributors.

Amendment A05285 (Phillips-Hill) – The amendment will give restaurants, bars, hotels, and other retail liquor license holders limited ability to provide music and other entertainment at increased decibel levels beyond their property line.

This is the same language that was voted unanimously out of the Senate in SB 1212 on June 7, 2022

The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote and the bill went over in its order as amended. A vote of 50-0 was recorded on the bill.

HB 2125, PN 2476 (Stephens) – The bill amends Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) by removing references to the term “homosexuality” in section 5902 (Prostitution and related offenses) and section 5903 (Obscene and other sexual materials and performances). A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 2419, PN 2841 (Pickett) – An Act amending the act of May 31, 2018 (P.L.123, No.25), known as the Outpatient Psychiatric Oversight Act, further providing for definitions and for requirements. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 2526, PN 3206 (Hennessey) – The bill provides legislative authorization for itemized capital highway and bridge projects scheduled to be started in calendar year 2022 to be funded through existing revenues or debt issuances. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 2644, PN 3187 (Causer) – The bill provides for the distribution of federal funds and grants for well plugging to companies that are given civil immunity outside of gross negligence or willful misconduct; and provides for a giveaway to the oil and gas industry by limiting bonding requirements far below the average cost of plugging a well and removing the ability of the Environmental Quality Board (EQB) to adjust bonding amounts for oil and gas wells.

Amendment A05366 (Yaw) – This amendment adds a 10-year period following the effective date of the legislation when only the Legislature may only revise the bond amounts for conventional wells.

During that 10-year period, the DEP and the EQB are not authorized to adjust bond amounts related to conventional wells.

The amendment passed by a vote of 30-20 and the bill went over in its order as amended. A vote of 29-21 was recorded on the bill.

HB 2679, PN 3252 (Hickernell) – The bill amends the Pharmacy Act to grant authority to a pharmacist or pharmacy intern to administer immunizations to minors.

Amendment A05245 (Cappelletti) – This amendment provides that parental consent is not required for pharmacist administration of injectable medications, biologicals and immunizations for those under 18 years old if they have graduated from high school, or have been married or pregnant.

The amendment failed by a vote of 29-21 and the bill went over in its order as amended. A vote of 46-4 was recorded on the bill.

SB 982, PN 1264 (Baker) – An Act providing for the adoption of a population data set certified by the Legislative Reapportionment Commission and providing for use requirement in congressional redistricting legislation. A vote of 46-4 was recorded.

SB 1093, PN 1840 (Gebhard) – The bill makes an addition to the definition of “erect”, as established in the Outdoor Advertising Control Act of 1971, to allow for the conversion to energy efficient lighting provided that the change in lighting does not require any structural changes, modifications, or reinforcements. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 1123, PN 1463 (Mastriano) – The bill amends Section 4572 (Visual signals on authorized vehicles) of Title 75 (Vehicles) to add flashing or revolving blue lights to permissible lighting for tow trucks, in addition to yellow light. The blue light(s) may only be equipped at the rear of the tow truck, and are only to be activated when the truck is stationary on a roadside responding to a disabled vehicle. The tow truck may not operate the blue lights when in motion. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 2702, PN 3322 (Hennessey) – The bill provides legislative authorization for itemized capital highway projects that may be funded through existing revenues or debt issuances. The bill was approved by a vote of 50-0.

SB 1284, PN 1847 (Browne) – The bill appropriates from the restricted account in the Agricultural Land Scrip Fund for fiscal year 2022-23 in accordance with the Fiscal Code. The bill was approved by a vote of 43-7.

HB 1342, PN 1440 (Rader) – This legislation amends the Tax Reform Code to provide for the exemption personal property transfers that are the result of a decedent military member from the Inheritance Tax. A vote of 38-12 was recorded.

HB 1420, PN 1527 (Thomas) – The bill amends the Human Services Code to require the Department of Human Services to establish a COVID-19 mental health public awareness campaign for first responders, health care workers, other frontline workers and their families. The bill was approved by a vote of 29-21.

HB 1421, PN 3271 (Thomas) – The bill would increase the pay for any veterans’ group that contracts with DMVA to provide burial details from $150 to $250 per day. It would also allow the DMVA to request the services of members of the PA National Guard. A vote of 29-21 was recorded.

HB 1642, PN 2372 (M. White) – The bill Amends the Public School Code to expand the Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit’s supplemental scholarship for students attending an economically disadvantaged school. The bill was approved by a vote of 46-4.

HB 2604, PN 3255 (Twardzik) – The bill amends the Health Care Facilities Act as it relates to health care facility employee photo identification badges by allowing the name of any of the following be included on the badge:

The health care facility

The health system

The employment agency

The fictious name of any entity as registered with the Department of State

The bill was approved by a vote of 50-0.