Tenjaku USA Announces the Appointment of Nozomi Cruz as Vice President of Sales

Tenjaku Whisky Pure Malt and Blended

Tenjaku Gin

Cruz will be responsible for overseeing the development of the Tenjaku Japanese Whisky and Gin portfolios in the United States

MANHASSET, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tenjaku Whisky USA announces the appointment of Nozomi Cruz to the position of Vice President Sales for its United States operations reporting to Managing Director Craig Kodish. Mrs. Cruz is an industry veteran with over 16 years’ experience with Japan-based Sapporo.

In this newly created role, Cruz will be responsible for overseeing the development of the Tenjaku Japanese Whisky and Gin portfolios effective June of 2022.

Tenjaku Whisky USA’s Kodish adds: “Having a veteran like Nozomi, whose specialty is Japanese products, will add a strong dimension to Tenjaku’s growing portfolio. It is rewarding to have seen Tenjaku grow at the rate it has in such a short period of time, and I am sure that Nozomi will add so much more to that growth.”

Tenjaku is imported by Manhasset, NY based MHW LTD.

You just read:

