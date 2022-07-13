LaBelle Winery Introduces New Variety—Tannat Wine—at Wine Pairing Dinner Featuring South American-Inspired Cuisine

Four Course Dinner

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LaBelle Winery celebrates the release of a brand new wine variety—Tannat—on Friday, July 154 with a South American Inspired Four-Course Wine Pairing Dinner at LaBelle Winery in Derry, 14 Rt. 11, Derry, NH. This special evening will be hosted in the Vineyard Ballroom with cocktails on the terrace, overlooking the lake.

Winemaker Amy LaBelle states “LaBelle Tannat is a rich, dry, deep wine exhibiting black fruit tones of plum and cassis, wrapped in bold tannin structure,” and, she adds “my favorite red grape on the planet”. In addition to the four-course dinner, the party includes four other wine pairings plus a cocktail bar on the Ballroom Terrace featuring a stationary cheese display. For dinner, guests will be seated at round tables in the Vineyard Ballroom.

The extravagant South American-inspired dinner menu offers the following:

• Seafood ceviche appetizer with lime, mango, red onion, & cilantro

• Fresh salad tower of goat cheese, mango, greens, red cabbage, lemon mango vinaigrette, & crispy topping

• Entrée of grilled gaucho steak with a cumin/coffee dusting with chimichurri (or vegetarian option)

• Dessert of flan creme caramel

LaBelle’s carefully selected wine pairings are as follows:

• Cocktail Hour: LaBelle Amherst Vineyard White

• Appetizer: LaBelle Seyval Blanc

• Salad: LaBelle Rosé

• Entrée: LaBelle Tannat

• Dessert: LaBelle Verano Sangria

There is yet another special feature of the evening that guests are sure to enjoy: “This event also includes our LaBelle Executive Chef Justin Bernatchez providing insight into the courses of the dinner menu and Winemaker Amy LaBelle sharing wine details about each of the LaBelle wines that are served with this dinner.”

The event is scheduled 6:30-8:30 pm in the Vineyard Ballroom and Terrace at LaBelle in Derry. Ages 21 and over are welcome. Tickets are $75 per person plus tax and gratuity. Tickets purchased together will be seated together. To be seated with those from another online order, simply enter the other party’s names in the “Additional Information” section during checkout. Food allergies or vegetarian preferences can also be indicated in the “Additional Information” section. For more information contact Tickets@LaBelleWinery.com or call 603-672-9898 ext 113.

Amy LaBelle is the founder and winemaker at LaBelle Winery. Formerly a corporate attorney practicing in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, her lifelong interest in wine led her to open LaBelle Winery to pursue her passion for winemaking. She’s emerged as a strong leader and mentor, a certified winemaker, farmer, producer of farm-to-table food, innovative entrepreneur, and philanthropist. Amy’s major success is growing LaBelle Winery with her husband, Cesar Arboleda, while balancing family life with their two sons.