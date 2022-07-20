LaBelle Winery Rock Tribute Shows Feature Hot Tickets in July-August During 2022 Summer Performance Series

2022 Summer Performance Series

Rolling Stones, Zak Brown Band, Bon Jovi & Van Morrison tributes to light up the stage on Thursday nights.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The LaBelle Winery is serving up rock’n roll satisfaction every Thursday in July-August as part of the 2022 Summer Performance Series showcasing live electrifying performances at the Derry and Amherst locations from tribute bands for Bon Jovi, the Zac Brown Band, Van Morrison, and perennial favorites The Rolling Stones.

The rock shows this month are part of LaBelle’s 15-week Summer Performance Series that began in May, lasts until September, and also features nationally recognized comedians. “Performances are suited for singles, couples, families and groups,” according to the LaBelle website where you can find complete details and information for the July shows as well as for the entire summer series. Many concert goers choose to arrive early in the day at LaBelle Derry, 14 Rt. 11, Derry, NH to play 18 holes on the Mini Links adventure mini-golf course, partake of a wine-tasting in the famed Derry Tasting Room, peruse the Art Gallery, shop at LaBelle Market, and, of course, enjoy a farm-to-table dinner at the Americus Restaurant.

LaBelle Winery Amherst, 345 Rt. 101, offers its own acclaimed Tasting Bar as well as Gift Shop and the seasonally inspired cuisine of The Bistro, which has been recognized in OpenTable’s 100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America. LaBelle Amherst also has the distinction of hosting Moondance: Van Morrison Tribute on July 28. The ultimate tribute to Van the Man features all the classics you know and love, including Brown Eyed Girl, Moondance, And It Stoned Me, Tupelo Honey, Into the Mystic, and more. “An incredible re-creation of the Irish legend,” writes the LA Times.

LaBelle Derry is the venue for the other rock shows upcoming this month:

• Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Tribute Show. July 21. The World’s Greatest Rock’n Roll Band comes alive with the likes of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and cast of colorful performers who light up the stage with more than 50 years of classic hits. “Entering their 20th year in production with over 4,000 performances to their credit, their client list includes the nation’s top casinos, performing arts centers, music halls, and corporate clients.”

• Zac Brown Tribute Band. July 28. The premier tribute to the chart-topping Zac Brown Band, one of the hottest names in the music business. The first and most authentic tribute to their recorded music and live shows.

General Admission tickets $35 per seat in the Vineyard Ballroom in theater-style rows facing the platform stage. Doors open at 6:30, and the performance begins at 7:30 for all July shows. Full bar available before and during the shows, offering beer, wine, cocktails, and non-alcoholic beverages. Contact Ashlynn at tickets@labellewinery.com or (603) 672-9898 x113.



Note: LaBelle Winery offers an unrivaled New Hampshire wine experience in Amherst, Derry, and Portsmouth, all under the tradition and stewardship of winemaker Amy LaBelle. A comprehensive collection of new world and old world styles from six grape varietals. Tours, tastings, wedding & events, shopping, golf, dining, public performances, culinary classes & cooking demonstrations, children’s events.