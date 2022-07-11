SmartLedger and Smart Grow AgriTech LLC partner to address transparency and authentication within the global ESG market
Farmers can apply this technology to their operations, access new revenue streams, benefit from big data, and enable direct community support and engagement.”TAMWORTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartLedger, the world’s leading blockchain distribution channel, and Smart Grow AgriTech LLC have announced today a strategic partnership that intends to combine the power of blockchain, IoT sensors, drone technology, and a patent pending system, to capture a verifiable stream of real-time, carbon sequestration data of Industrial Hemp fields, known for its rapid growth rates, high ratios of carbon sequestration, and additional permanence through commercial products and green building materials.
— Alexander Mann, Founder/CEO of SGAT
Since its inception, the global carbon reduction market has been plagued with a multitude of issues, ranging from lack of transparency, low permanence, high additionality, double counting, confirmation bias, lack of quality controls, and lack of strong international standardization. The partnership seeks to improve current methodologies by utilizing the scalable BSV blockchain to capture IoT and other relevant data, providing regulators and consumers an auditable evidence trail of CO2 sequestration data from farmers' fields to the Carbon Credits they produce.
“With enough quality data points, we are able to create a verifiable representation of everything that transpired during the farming operation, immutably recorded and trustlessly available on the global public blockchain. This creates essentially a digital twin of the crop and its carbon sequestration life-cycle.” says Alexander Mann, Founder/CEO of SGAT.
“Blockchain provides consumers and businesses the ability to purchase carbon credits that are directly connected to the data from the hemp fields, transparently and auditably. This is in stark contrast to carbon credits currently available that lack real data connected to offsets being promoted and sold.” said Bryan Daugherty Co-Founder of SmartLedger and founder of Proof of ESG, an initiative to reimagine ESG reporting and impact through strategic blockchain reinvention and business transformation.
“The sustainable, scalable, and public BSV blockchain functions as a secure, globally distributed ledger, allowing farmers to capture, store, verify, and monetize their authenticated data. The incredibly low, sub-cent per transaction fees and high throughput facilitates efficient capturing of data points from multiple sources, allowing the creation of verifiable CO2 credits that have never been economically feasible– at least until now.” continued Daugherty.
“It is so exciting to work with Smart Grow Agritech to bring clarity and transparency to the global carbon credit markets. We can now validate the high permanence of carbon sequestration through the multiple stages of hemp production using IoT, and the secure, scalable, and sustainable BSV blockchain.” commented Gregory Ward, Chief Development Officer of SmartLedger.
“It is my goal to help educate current farmers and inspire future farmers to get involved in this methodology. Farmers can apply this technology to their operations, access new revenue streams, benefit from big data, and enable direct community support and engagement.” continued Alexander.
SmartLedger will provide information, access, and expertise from their bench of utility-based blockchain solutions, developers, and subject matter experts. Working alongside Smart Grow AgriTech, SmartLedger seeks to bring transparency, authenticity, verifiability, and auditability to the global ESG industry.
