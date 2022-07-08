Lumio Wins Best of Show at ISTELive 22
Digital learning tool empowers educators to build interactive lessons from one platform
I had never heard of Lumio before, and it was so amazing that all these resources are in one place.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lumio™, the active, collaborative digital learning tool from edtech expert SMART, won the Tech & Learning Best of Show Award at ISTELive 22.
— Mary Mitchell, seventh grade Science teacher
ISTELive 22, which took place in New Orleans from June 26 to 29, brought together thousands of leaders in education and edtech from all over the country to showcase, inspire and celebrate innovation.
The Tech & Learning Best of Show Award celebrates the products and businesses behind them, that are transforming education in schools around the world. Tech & Learning’s panel of judges, which included some of the country’s most tech-savvy and knowledgeable educators, identified the edtech solutions at ISTELive 22 Live that, “showed the greatest promise to the industry.”
Lumio by SMART, a digital learning tool that makes it easy for teachers to turn content such as PDFs, Google Slides and PowerPoint into interactive lessons, showcased new features at ISTE that deeply engage students with content and curriculum. Lumio’s unmatched interactivity options include a wide variety of game-based activities, collaborative workspaces and multiple ways to enable classroom conversation. The latest update, launching in July 2022, provides teachers with more insight into student work and engagement data through an improved teacher dashboard. Since July 2021, over four million lessons have been delivered, with students engaged in 35 million unique activities using Lumio.
“I had never heard of Lumio before, and it was so amazing that all these resources are in one place,” shared seventh grade Science teacher, Mary Mitchell. “As teachers, we’re taking things from all over, and I loved Lumio’s games, the simulations and the premade lessons. Teacher work is hard, but, in Lumio, it was there, it was ready to use and it was fun!”
Other teachers commented, “I knew instantly I needed to use it in my classroom,” and that, “it’s both easy to use while being fun and engaging for students.”
Professional development and training on Lumio at ISTE showcased the ease of connecting to student devices, while session presenters such as professor of education Dr. Sam Fecich also showcased Lumio, focusing on opportunities for active learning like integrations with PHeT and Desmos, the ability to add media (including YouTube videos) and options for formative assessment.
The conference also served as a live introduction to some of SMART’s recent collaborations within Lumio, including Kooth, the online mental wellbeing company. The depth and breadth of social-emotional learning (SEL) content available in Lumio is a result of clinically-backed expertise for lessons and resources on SEL topics such as kindness, mindfulness and stress. This partnership is the first of its kind in the industry and demonstrates SMART’s commitment to supporting teachers in educating the whole child.
“It’s an honor to be awarded among the Best in Show at ISTELive 22,” said SMART CEO Nicholas Svensson. “It’s encouraging to be back in person at ISTE and to see that our products are resonating with those we serve. As we support teachers and students with accelerating learning and addressing challenges in mental health, we will continue to innovate and create tools and features that make educator’s days easier.”
Educators can sign up for a free Lumio account by visiting www.lum.io. School and district leaders interested in learning more about Lumio can also visit www.lum.io for more information.
