FEMALE TOPLESS ADVOCATE OCCUPIES DENVER’S TONY WASH PARK

50-year-old mother of two is leading the charge to bring awareness to laws in her state of Colorado that allow for a woman to be topless anywhere a man can be.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- WHO’S THAT TOPLESS LADY IN WASH PARK?Sherrie Murray is purposely putting herself in an uncomfortable situation. In light of the recent development in women’s rights, the 50-year-old mother of two adult daughters is leading the charge to bring awareness to the laws in her state of Colorado (as well as five others) that allow for a woman to be topless anywhere a man can be.Sherrie will be seen all summer long in Wash Park leading topless and toptional events including bike rides, yoga, ecstatic dance sessions, happy hours and is calling for any woman to join her.Now being au naturel is nothing new for Sherrie. She teaches nude yoga in Denver and is a sensual educator, however going out in public as literally the only topless female and advocating for others to do the same requires a whole different level of nerve.Sherrie’s goals are:1.) To cultivate safe space for the feminine divine to be fully embodied, empowered & expressive.2.) To encourage all women to love their bodies, no matter what their package. #ALLBodieSRGooDBodieS #LoVetheSkiNUCaMeIn3.) To build a loving & supportive community foundation for more women in Denver & elsewhere.4.) To raise healthy awareness with the masculine divine to be safe space, normalizing a woman's body rather than hyper-sexualizing the feminine.Sherrie is available for any interviews, appearances, or opportunities to share her story and spread her message.Sherrie is also the focus of SEASON 2 of the Denver-based series PROJECT ALL THE WAY.Sherrie can be found on Instagram @seminude_attitude or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/sherrie.lmt Project All The Way can be found on Facebook @projectallthewayseries and on Instagram and YouTube @projectallthewayPlease call 310-963-6678 or email chad@projectalltheway.com for more information or to book Sherrie.