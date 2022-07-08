Submit Release
Deposition video of Travis Kalanick in Grand Theft UBER Part II, detailing the lawsuit about the founding of UBER

Watch deposition video of UBER Billionaires Travis Kalanick and Ryan Graves plus angel-investors Bill Trenchard and Scott Belsky.

Celluride Wireless Inc. Founder Kevin Halpern details his 7 year lawsuit about the creation of UBER.

NEW YORK, USA, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kevin Halpern, Founder of Celluride Wireless Inc., announces the Youtube premiere of the free 28-minute film Grand Theft UBER Part II detailing the 7 year, $1 billion Trade Secret Theft lawsuit about the formation of UBER with deposition videos of UBER Billionaires Travis Kalanick and Ryan Graves.

Kevin Halpern, Founder of Celluride shares his story for the 1st time about the Celluride Wireless Inc., v. UBER lawsuit and his confidential trade secret disclosures in 2006, 2007 & 2008 to Travis Kalanick and angel investors Bill Trenchard and Scott Belsky.

Trailer 19 Seconds:
https://youtu.be/YwdGfUnpmM4

Grand Theft UBER Part II, 28 Minutes:
https://youtu.be/rsUeWDyD4GA

Grand Theft UBER Part I, launched May 2015:
https://youtu.be/JgqMqQ-uTeE

About Celluride Wireless Inc.

Kevin Halpern started Celluride in 2002 and led the company in stealth mode until 2009 to protect Celluride’s confidential IP. Kevin Halpern built Celluride with a world renowned Team and Board of Advisors.

Celluride Wireless Inc. Trade Secret Disclosure List Filed in San Francisco Superior court on November 16, 2016:
http://bitly.ws/sGxu

The case is in San Francisco Superior Court.
Case No. CGC-15-545825

Access a portion of Celluride’s case evidence:
Celluridewireless.com

Kevin Halpern
Celluride Wireless Inc
email us here

Grand Theft Uber, Part II

