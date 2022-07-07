Wisconsin Potato Industry Board Election Results Announced

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: July 7, 2022

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has certified the 2022 Wisconsin Potato Industry Board election results. The following producers began three-year terms as elected members of the Wisconsin Potato Industry Board on July 1, 2022:

At-Large: Andrew Diercks, Coloma

District 1: Keith Wolter, Antigo

Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Brown, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Door, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Florence, Forest, Iron, Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, St. Croix, Taylor, Vilas, and Washburn counties.

District 2: John Fenske, Coloma

Marathon, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca, and Waushara counties.



About the Wisconsin Potato Industry Board

The Wisconsin Potato Industry Board is composed of nine producers in three districts across the state, with one at-large member elected every third year. The board oversees the collection and use of approximately $1.7 million in assessment fees paid by Wisconsin potato growers. This funding is used to support the potato industry through research, education, and promotion of Wisconsin-grown potatoes.

DATCP administers elections for Wisconsin commodity marketing boards. To learn more about market order boards, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/About_Us/MarketingBoards.aspx.

