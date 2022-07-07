Submit Release
Public Hearing Notice: Vermont Judicial Bureau Waiver Penalty Panel on July 20

PUBLIC NOTICE: The Vermont Judicial Bureau Waiver Penalty Panel will hold a public hearing at the Judicial Bureau in White River Junction located at 82 Railroad Row, 2nd Floor, White River Junction on July 20, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. or you can participate by Webex.

The purpose of the hearing is to receive comments pertaining to waiver penalties established pursuant to 4 V.S.A. § 1102(d). All interested persons are welcome to attend. Written comments may be filed prior to the hearing. Written comments may be mailed to:  Judicial Bureau, Waiver Penalty Panel, P.O. Box 607, White River Jct., VT 05001 or emailed to the address listed below. If you wish to attend the meeting by Webex, please submit an email and the meeting invite will be forwarded to you.

JUD.VJB@vermont.gov

 

