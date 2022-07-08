Jessica Lynn releases her new, highly anticipated single and video titled "The Morning Always Comes."
Prepare to be enamored with Jessica Lynn's latest single and video, "The Morning Always Comes."LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer/songwriter and magnetic personality Jessica Lynn releases a brand-new single, "The Morning Always Comes." Simultaneously taking inspiration from personal experiences, Jessica's music is infused with rock and blues harmonies with a dash of pop and a ton of soul. The video for the single is set to bring cinematic visuals to captivate and bring the storytelling to life on July 22nd.
The Brooklyn Born, Italian American now hailing from Westchester, New York, has broken country music barriers and put New York on the country music map! She states, "I have definitely proven many people wrong over the years and hope to be seen as an inspiration to always follow your hopes and dreams." Millions have seen her on the road and in her three full-length nationwide concert television specials. Her powerful voice and jaw-dropping stage presence showcase her instrumental talents as a notable musician playing the piano, guitar, harmonica, and drums.
Jessica Lynn has emerged as a multi-talented force writing all her songs and pairing them with her impressive vocals. The infectious "The Morning Always Comes" does not disappoint. The song expresses inner thoughts and emotions set to harmony and melody that will linger in listeners' eardrums.
Relentless and determined, Jessica has shared stages with Brad Paisley, Keith Urban, Richard Marx, Montgomery Gentry, Lonestar, The Allman Betts Band, Phil Vassar, Jo Dee Messina, ZZ Top, and the "Queen of Country" Loretta Lynn. Her high-energy and magnetic performances have let critics and fans crave more worldwide. Juggling writing, touring, singing, and modeling, her passion for using sound to tell stories has made her a true breakout music star.
Fast forward to 15 charting releases on iTunes in 17 different countries, the honor of being named a Top 40 Livestreamer of 2020 by the global ticketing reporting giant Pollstar, and being recognized as one of the top 25 Livestreamer of the Year in 2021, Jessica is currently preparing to take the stage in support of "The Morning Always Comes" and her debut record "Lone Rider," out this September.
With her uncanny ability to bring more intimate nuances to music while ingraining her personal experiences, her latest, "The Morning Always Comes," is an illuminating look at love lost accompanied by a cinematic music video that was shot and edited by Sean Tracy that takes listeners on a visual journey. The music video certainly takes insight into Jessica's creativity by demonstrating her ability to create cinematic magic to enhance her undefined sound and aesthetic.
Depicting clever storytelling set to Jessica's powerful singing voice and the sounds of her rhythmic band, she praises, "The Morning Always Comes" is one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written. I was sitting in my living room one afternoon, and it just came to me as if I had sung the lyrics and melody a million times before. So I ran inside and completed the entire arrangement in under 30 minutes. I remember feeling something very special inside when I had put down my pencil. Although my upcoming "Lone Rider" record was already complete, I rushed the band into the studio because I knew this song had to be on it. I have been anxiously waiting to release the track and music video and am so excited it's finally here. It is a story of waiting for each night's sleep to come because it is the only time you get to be with someone you love, but as much as you want the night to last forever, the morning must unfortunately always come, and you have to say goodbye."
With her unmatchable talent, Jessica is destined to attract the praise of music fans and critics. Her new music is laced with hints of the blues, soulful rhythms, and her most profound lyrics to date. She is set to light up the stage this summer and fall with her remarkable and hypnotic live energy on her “Lone Rider” Tour, Powered by “Kiesel Custom Guitars." The tour is sure to sell out, considering all of her recent success. Her latest EP, "Reimagined," a raw and powerful piano retelling of some of her biggest hits, clinched #6 on the iTunes Top Country Albums Chart and #47 on the Overall All-Genre Top Albums Chart.
"The Morning Always Comes" is now available for streaming on major platforms.
About Jessica Lynn
Jessica Lynn is a musical force that is quickly becoming a household name. Her signature voice and sound sets her apart from other musicians on the music scene. “American Songwriter” stated, "Love has its ups and downs, and Jessica Lynn has the soundtrack for your emotional ride." In addition to her success as an award-winning international performer, Jessica is a dedicated activist who illuminates humanitarian causes as an advocate for our military, the arts, animals and as a mentor for young women, children, and performing artists worldwide. However, the stage is where she feels most at home, and this summer and fall, she is set to tour across America. For tickets and tour dates, visit here.
