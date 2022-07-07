Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Speaks on Importance of Consistency and Excellence in Rhinoplasty at Annual Aesthetic Society Meeting

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich

Dallas rhinoplasty specialist, Dr. Rod J. Rohrich, speaks on the subtleties of rhinoplasty at the annual meeting of the Aesthetic Society.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dallas plastic surgeon and rhinoplasty specialist, Dr. Rod J. Rohrich, recently delivered a course on finesse and consistency in rhinoplasty at the annual meeting of the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery in San Diego, California. In his presentation, Dr. Rohrich covered the topic broadly including both primary and secondary rhinoplasty, also known as revision rhinoplasty, giving instruction and guidance on how to consistently address the subtlety and finesse required to perform rhinoplasty successfully.

"Rhinoplasty is a surgery of great finesse," explains Dr. Rohrich. "The difference between a poor outcome and an outstanding outcome can be down to a millimeter of difference, and the true, final results of surgery are usually not seen until months later."

In his course, Dr. Rohrich presents techniques and methodologies that he has developed over his extensive career that surgeons can utilize to help achieve consistent results and positive outcomes.

"Rhinoplasty is in a class of its own within plastic surgery," says Dr. Rohrich, who sees a relatively large number of rhinoplasty and especially revision rhinoplasty cases. "Not only are you responsible for the surgical planning and performance of the rhinoplasty or revision, but also have to be keenly aware and sensitive to how every patient's unique situation and circumstances may affect that person's self-esteem, identity, and long term quality of life."

Dr. Rohrich, has been ranked as the top plastic surgeon for rhinoplasty in the United States by Newsweek for two years in a row. He lectures frequently around the world at surgical conferences and educational meetings promoting innovations and effective plastic surgery practices. Dr. Rohrich is also the author of the authoritative textbook on the subject, "Dallas Rhinoplasty: Nasal Surgery by the Masters" which is now in its third edition and published in six languages.

"Rhinoplasty truly epitomizes plastic surgery as a whole because it is a surgery of such great finesse and takes years to master," says Dr. Rohrich. "Patients should always do their research and choose their surgeon carefully. Make sure he or she is board certified by the American Board of Medical Specialties, and has the expertise and the experience to deliver a safe and satisfactory outcome."

About Rod J. Rohrich, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich is a board certified plastic surgeon in Dallas, Texas. He is considered one of the most influential surgeons in this century. He was named the top plastic surgeon in America by Newsweek in both rhinoplasty and facelift surgery in 2021 and 2022. Dr. Rohrich is a Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine. He was the first Chair of the Department of Plastic Surgery as well as the first plastic surgeon selected as a Distinguished Teaching Professor at UT Southwestern Medical Center. He graduated from Baylor College of Medicine with high honors, and completed his plastic surgery training at the University of Michigan Medical Center and fellowships at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard (hand/microsurgery) and Oxford University (pediatric plastic surgery). He is Chair of the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting, Founding Chair of the Dallas Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine Meeting, Founding Member of the Alliance in Reconstructive Surgery, and a Founding Partner of the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute.

He served for 18 years as Editor-in-Chief of the most respected global peer reviewed plastic surgery journal – the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Journal. He is Founding Editor-in-Chief/Editor Emeritus of the first open access peer reviewed plastic surgery journal, PRS Global Open. Dr. Rohrich has published over 1000 peer reviewed articles and seven textbooks in plastic surgery including a best-selling medical book entitled The Facial Danger Zones. Dr. Rohrich recently published an innovative cosmetic surgery video atlas, Cosmetic Surgery by the Masters.

Dr. Rohrich also served as president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the largest organization of board certified plastic surgeons in the world. He repeatedly has been selected by his peers as one of America's best doctors. He received the ASPS Special Achievement Award and on three occasions has received one of his profession's highest honors, the Plastic Surgery Foundation (PSF) Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes his contributions to education in plastic surgery. In addition, he has also been recognized by the PSF with the Plastic Surgery Foundation Distinguished Career Researcher Award for his contributions to plastic surgery research and innovations.

