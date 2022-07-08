Dr. Regina Platt, the Stepologist Speaks to 275 4H STEM Camp Participants at Kansas State University
Regina is a pioneer voice of positive change in the world we live in today. The world is blessed to have a woman of this stature working for good.”TOPEKA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Regina Platt, the Stepologist, stepped out into an auditorium at Kansas State University, where more than 275 4H STEM camp participants, staff, and parents welcomed her. She filled the atmosphere as her voice resonated throughout the space. Youth bodies leaned forward in awe, open to receive whatever was next to come. Then, gauging the room's needs, she called them each into action.
Participants had spent three days at the conference, and this was the closing session that wrapped up all they had learned. Dr. Regina coached students on the stepisms, engaging them as they stepped through the process of understanding.
1) Stepin - Identify and deal with the internal battles limiting you from going after your best. It will not be easy, but you must go inside to do the work. It is your difference that makes the difference.
2) Stepup - Write down goals, expectations, and dreams, sharing them with people that can help you. Be solution minded. Write your choices down. Students celebrated one another as they engaged in the presentation lessons. United, the participants chanted A.Y.E, A.Y.E, A.Y.E okay. The A.Y.E means Authentically Yearning for Excellence. Participants identified how to present their authentic selves to their peers, communities, and nation. They discussed what they were yearning to be our to change in society today. Participants then identified what they were excellent at and aspired to be better at engaging in call and response to the
3) Step forward - Take the lessons you have heard into your next. What is it about you that makes you different?
As this voice of Hope spoke out, she empowered and compelled participants and families to take action with these words:
"As we sit at a time in history where voices of hope are needed, step forward, world changers. It's you that is the authentic solution required. You are the answer that generations have been awaiting. Cause the ripples in your chosen fields of study. It is your difference that will make the difference. It would help if you believe in yourself, your dreams, and your voice is valuable. It is your job to know yourself and step out into this world in your fullness. Light out of darkness, what are you going to do? The first step to healing starts with each of you; step forward, choosing your one thing and working at it until you master it.”
Students understood the value of relationships and celebrated one another as they engaged in the presentation lessons. Energetically students engaged in call and response to chants and questions; laughter and love resonated in the room. Students were given shirts for gun violence awareness day, and after the presentation, they thanked the speaker and rallied around her, asking questions and snapping pictures.
