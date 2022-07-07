National Express Transit VP Reno Navarette Elected to Serve on Arizona Transit Association’s Board of Directors

Submit Release
PHOENIX, AZ, USA, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Express Transit (NEXT) is proud to announce that Reno Navarette, Vice President of Customer Success, has been re-appointed to serve on the Arizona Transit Association’s (AzTA) Board of Directors for a three-year term. AzTA is a statewide, not-for-proﬁt association that represents the public and private sectors, including Valley Metro, the regional transit system in and around Phoenix, in advocacy and education for public transportation services and programs.

As a Board of Directors member, Reno will help guide AzTA in various organizational goals related to creating an efficient, sustainable, and fully funded network of public transportation services accessible to all Arizona residents and visitors.

Reno began his transportation career as an operator of public transportation systems. He has more than 40 years of experience in all phases of operations, including fixed-route, demand response, ADA paratransit, dial-a-ride, school bus, special events, and commuter express services. Prior to working for NEXT, Reno held management positions for medium and large-sized transit contractors spanning New York City and the Western United States.

“I have been involved with AzTA ever since I moved to Arizona in 1996,” said Reno Navarette, Vice President of Customer Success at NEXT. “I am so proud of what AzTA, Valley Metro, and its member cities have accomplished over the years, from regional bus, streetcar, light rail, and paratransit service to alternative commuter solutions. Valley Metro’s core mission is to develop and operate an accessible network of transit services, and I am excited for the opportunity to help them fulfill that mission through my involvement in AzTA. It is an honor to be part of a vibrant bus and rail transportation community dedicated to providing safe, reliable service just like NEXT.”

“I am proud to say Reno Navarette has been an essential AzTA member for years before becoming an AzTA Board Director,” said Becky Miller, AzTA Executive Director. “As an AzTA Board Director, Reno is committed to making sure AzTA meets our organizational goals. Reno’s innovative strategies during the difficult pandemic years made ALL the difference!”

About National Express Transit
National Express Transit (NEXT) is a leader in mobility services specializing in fixed-route bus and paratransit solutions. National Express Transit provides safe, high-quality, sustainable transportation solutions serving millions of passengers for top public transit agencies across the U.S. and Canada. National Express Transit is part of National Express North America, a subsidiary of National Express Group, one of the world’s premier mobility companies serving nearly 1 billion passenger journeys across four continents. Learn more at www.nationalexpresstransit.com and join our team at careers.nellc.com.

