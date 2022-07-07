Submit Release
Crown Sector Committed to Saskatchewan Growth in 2021-22

CANADA, July 7 - Released on July 7, 2022

In the face of continuing challenges in 2021-22 such as volatile markets, supply chain disruption and record inflation, the province's Crown sector provided safe, reliable services and effective public programs supporting Saskatchewan's high quality of life.

"The Crown sector continued to deliver value to Saskatchewan people and communities through programs and services," Crown Investments Corporation (CIC) Minister Don Morgan said. "With a renewed focus on public policy programs such as SaskTel's rural wireless program, SaskPower's Community Rink Program and SaskEnergy's Residential Equipment Replacement Rebate, Crown corporations are an integral part of Saskatchewan's growth and success." 

The Crown sector delivered the lowest cost utility bundle in Canada in 2021. With net earnings of $361 million, CIC, on behalf of the sector, contributed $327 million to the General Revenue Fund in dividends and equity repayments. In addition, the Crowns invested $1.6 billion in infrastructure across Saskatchewan to enhance system safety and reliability, supporting investments, creating jobs and growing the economy.

Crown corporations play an important role in supporting investment attraction and creating jobs that enable economic growth. The Crown sector is committed to building a strong Saskatchewan, focusing on the government's plan for the next decade and more of growth.

The 2021-22 Annual Report for Crown Investments Corporation is available online at www.cicorp.sk.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Joanne Johnson
Crown Investments Corporation (CIC)
Regina
Phone: 306-787-5889
Email: jjohnson@cicorp.sk.ca

