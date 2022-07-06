Submit Release
The President of Uzbekistan congratulates the First President of Kazakhstan

UZBEKISTAN, July 6 - On July 6, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a telephone conversation with the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The President of Uzbekistan cordially congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev on his birthday, sincerely wishing him good health, well-being and success.

During the conversation, the high dynamics of the development of strategic partnership and alliance between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan in recent years were noted.

Views were exchanged on the current international and regional issues.

The First President of Kazakhstan, warmly thanking the President of Uzbekistan for the congratulations, expressed confidence in the progressive continuation of political and socio-economic reforms in Uzbekistan.

Following the conversation, Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Nursultan Nazarbayev exchanged sincere congratulations on the upcoming holiday of Qurban Hayit and wishes for peace and further prosperity for the two fraternal peoples.

Source: Official website of the President of Uzbekistan

