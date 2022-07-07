KLÖ’s “Sweet Luva” single hits digital retailers Worldwide
KLÖ set to release new single that is sure to make summer playlists throughout the world.DETROIT LAKES, MINNESOTA, USA, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simplicity 26 Records and Sunai Paradise Music LLC are set to release “Sweet Luva” on July 10, 2022. The new single boasts a twist of “poppy” synthesizer keyboards, hypnotizing Haitian Konpa guitars; blended with the typical zouk love drums, percussion, and Haitian-Caribbean rhythms; “Sweet Luva” spins KLÖ right back to her origins, a genre of contemporary Haitian Popular Music and features Paul “Polo” Borno in a duet with KLÖ. Polo is the current prominent lead singer of one of Haiti’s top popular bands “Djakout#1.” Polo delivers a breathtaking performance, beautifully complementing KLÖ’s sultry, sensuous rendition of the song. The track is skillfully co-written, produced and arranged by none other than, Branley Midouin, with Frédéric Lasfargeas a top notch French-American renowned producer/arranger and pianist.
In May 2022, (partnering with Spektak.tv operating out of Guadeloupe West Indies), Sunai Paradise Music LLC released an exert of KLÖ’s virtual live concert which was filmed and recorded June 2021, in Guadeloupe. The seamlessly produced video clip of KLÖ’s live rendition of a Haitian traditional folk classic called “Twa Fèy” (Three Leaves), generated tremendous interest. Amassing 256,000+ views on Facebook, along with over 300 shares, 2000+ reactions (likes) and 200 comments from audiences.
In 2021, Simplicity 26 Records & Noldy Music, alongside Sunai Paradise Music LLC, released a series of singles that cater to the international music market and introduced KLÖ to new fanbases. Previously released singles—"Luv’s So Good,” “Hit it Good,” and “Why Tonight” available on all streaming platforms!
On July 10, 2022, check out KLÖ’s latest hit which will be available on all digital platforms for summer enjoyment. An awe-inspiring singer, songwriter, and artist; KLÖ’s journey continues…
https://www.instagram.com/kreyol_latest_obsession
https://www.instagram.com/telfort_klo
https://www.facebook.com/kloTelfort
https://www.youtube.com/user/klomusictv
For more information, please contact please contact Matthew Clark at info@simplicity26records.com or 713.471.7940. You may also visit Simplicity 26’s website simplicity26records.com.
Jennifer Couvertier
Selustive Notion International
+1 218.325.0119
info@simplicity26records.com
