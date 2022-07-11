Carl Bistrack Proved Dogs Can Dance: Learned by testing a new camera
- Learned by testing A new camera
- Posted, the art world said: Never Seen Anything Like This Before
Carl Bistrack tested a new camera for speed and focus. Several earlier cameras failed. He tried this camera at a local dog park. He took hundreds of photographs - dogs running, playing, and their responses. It was a combination of many dog breeds of various sizes, and unique reactions to one another. Following the playfulness of one dog, or a pack, can be a visual & physical exercise. This camera succeeded. The photos were taken over a 3-5 month period.
Walking in Greenfield Lake Park he saw the answer. What to do with the dog park photos. It was a Pagoda. The Pagoda at the garden was a people-gathering place. In this case, a dog gathering place. Made sense. How else to show dogs except dancing under the Pagoda?
Carl Bistrack uses a combination of digital photos and art as the way to create his Artography “Jitterbug Dog Dance.” He found the best running and jumping positions. Then combined them to show dogs dancing with their partners.
The completed, titled piece “Jitterbug Dog Dance” © Carl Bistrack was recently made available on his website www.carlbistrack.com in several sizes on stretched canvas ready to hang 12x15”, 16x20”, 24x30”. Other sizes can be made available. Anyone can add their dog photo to the dance for a $60. added fee.
To see the works online www.carlbistrack.com, view the Collection – BIRDS, FISH AND EVEN DOGS, and view the Dance in the size of interest.
Will your pet store carry this Jitterbug Dog Dance?
