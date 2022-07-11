Submit Release
News Search

There were 676 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,553 in the last 365 days.

Carl Bistrack Proved Dogs Can Dance: Learned by testing a new camera

Copyright Carl Bistrack

Dogs Can Dance - Proven

Dogs Can Dance. Camera Proved It. Posted: Art world said Never Seen Anything Like This Before

LELAND, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- - Carl Bistrack Proved Dogs Can Dance
- Learned by testing A new camera
- Posted, the art world said: Never Seen Anything Like This Before

Carl Bistrack tested a new camera for speed and focus. Several earlier cameras failed. He tried this camera at a local dog park. He took hundreds of photographs - dogs running, playing, and their responses. It was a combination of many dog breeds of various sizes, and unique reactions to one another. Following the playfulness of one dog, or a pack, can be a visual & physical exercise. This camera succeeded. The photos were taken over a 3-5 month period.

Walking in Greenfield Lake Park he saw the answer. What to do with the dog park photos. It was a Pagoda. The Pagoda at the garden was a people-gathering place. In this case, a dog gathering place. Made sense. How else to show dogs except dancing under the Pagoda?

Carl Bistrack uses a combination of digital photos and art as the way to create his Artography “Jitterbug Dog Dance.” He found the best running and jumping positions. Then combined them to show dogs dancing with their partners.

The completed, titled piece “Jitterbug Dog Dance” © Carl Bistrack was recently made available on his website www.carlbistrack.com in several sizes on stretched canvas ready to hang 12x15”, 16x20”, 24x30”. Other sizes can be made available. Anyone can add their dog photo to the dance for a $60. added fee.

To see the works online www.carlbistrack.com, view the Collection – BIRDS, FISH AND EVEN DOGS, and view the Dance in the size of interest.

Will your pet store carry this Jitterbug Dog Dance?

Carl Bistrack
Carl Bistrack
+1 215-301-5674
seabea@twc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Carl Bistrack Proved Dogs Can Dance: Learned by testing a new camera

Distribution channels: Gifts, Games & Hobbies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.