Kerala High school Student Team Sitlign Wins TYE Global Finals 2022

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TiE Kerala’s Sitlign that developed a quick fix for lower back pain won the TYE Global Finals 2022. The team won a cash prize of $4000.

TiE Dallas and TiE Global hosted the virtual competition on June 24th and 25th, 2022. TiE Young Entrepreneurs (TYE) is a global program where high school students go through a six-month curriculum to learn how to build real-world startups. In 2021-22 about 5000 students took part in the program.

Talking about the program, TiE Global Board Trustee and TYE Chair Santosh Huralikoppi said, “The future is truly bright as exhibited by the high-impact ideas delivered through the TYE program. In future we will highlight all the stories that have made TYE so successful as many of our students have gone on to start their own businesses and scale them.”

The 13th annual edition of the TYE Global finals brought together 21 winning teams of High school students from TiE Chapters in eight countries across three continents. Post the semifinals on 24th June the top six teams participated in the finals on June 25th 2022.

Thanking the students and organizing team, TiE Dallas President Ram Viswanathan said, “Over the last two days we heard some incredible pitches. We are thankful to the multitude of instructors, coaches, mentors and chapter teams that work with High school students to sow the seeds of entrepreneurship.”

The second prize was won by TiE San Diego’s PlastAID. Their solution aims to revolutionize the carbon credits landscape through a microbial solution which allows for plastic recycling in an easy and efficient way. The team won a cash prize of $2000.

TiE Delhi-NCR team DetectoClip won the third prize worth $1000. Their solution was a device that helps the visually impaired by improving their mobility. DetectoClip also won the MakerFaire (Expo) award with a cash prize of $250.

The event featured a keynote speech by Chintan Sutaria, President of CalcuQuote that provides quoting and supply chain software for the EMS industry. He delivered key learnings to the participating students from his entrepreneurial journey.

About the TYE Program

TiE Young Entrepreneurs (TYE) is a global program dedicated to fostering future generations of industry leaders by teaching high school students the rewards and challenges of becoming an entrepreneur. TYE is an “Entrepreneurship Academy,” where student teams utilize modern skills and tools to build a concept using customer feedback, iteration, and lightweight business models. Details are available at https://tyeglobal.org. For more details, write to Program Manager, Aparna Mishra - aparna@tie.org

