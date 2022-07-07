Submit Release
Latest News: Library to Host Biannual Copyright Public Modernization Committee Meeting on July 28

The third public meeting of the Copyright Public Modernization Committee will take place virtually on July 28 from 2 to 4 p.m. EST. The meeting will include remarks from Register of Copyrights Shira Perlmutter and Judith Conklin, the Library’s chief information officer, as well as an update on the development of the Enterprise Copyright System (ECS) and related copyright IT modernization efforts. ECS is a modern IT platform being built by the Library to simplify the process for the public to conduct business with the Copyright Office.

