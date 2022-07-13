Award-winning Author April Dávila’s Six-week Mindful Writers Challenge Cracks Writers Block and Puts Words on the Page

April Dávila

Online writing program incorporates meditation to help writers unlock their potential, overcome challenges, establish focus, and advance their careers.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you’re a writer, successful or aspiring, looking to sharpen focus, overcome the dreaded writer’s block, and establish a regular writing practice while learning to draft more authentic and engaging prose, join awarding-winning fiction writer and certified meditation teacher April Dávila for the 6-Week Mindful Writers Challenge beginning Aug. 3 at https://www.mindfulwriters.online/6-week-challenge-c.

“After ten years of struggling to see my stories published while going around and around with the revisions of my novel, something changed. I finished the novel. I found an agent. I signed my first publishing deal,” says Dávila, a meditation teacher certified by the Greater Good Science Center at the University of California Berkeley.

“I was accepted to attend the Squaw Valley Community of Writers (after having been rejected two years before). A short story I wrote was not only published, it was nominated for a Pushcart Prize. My novel won the WILLA Award for Women Writing the West. I wrote a second, more complex novel in a fraction of the time it took me to write the first.”

The 6-Week Mindful Writers Challenge is an online program blending writing meditation and teaching workshops to help writers unlock potential, overcome challenges, establish focus, and advance their careers. Each week participants engage in the following:

• one hour-long recorded lesson to be watched at your convenience

• five hour-long mindful writing sessions, each consisting of a 10-minute meditation (reinforcing the lesson of the week) and 50 minutes of writing time

• a zoom writing workshop with the other mindful writers in the challenge.

• access to an online chat forum where you can ask questions as they arise

• one day off (because rest is good for us)

Dávila says that learning to apply meditation techniques to her writing regimen was a game changer. “For the first time my writing career had momentum. With a little bit of hindsight, I can attribute this to two things: I was simply unwilling to quit, and I started meditating regularly. Meditation has improved my writing in very real, quantifiable (and teachable) ways.”

The six-week program focuses on what Dávila considers the essential building blocks of a thriving writer’s life: concentration, productivity, and community. The benefits of mindfulness meditation include:

• sustain deep focus

• learn to quiet the inner critic and can get that first messy draft on the page

• touch into deep emotions and stay with them long enough to describe them

• find equanimity to deal with rejections

• dismantle block

• create more relatable characters

• edit more effectively

Signup for enrollment is now open for the next session Aug. 3-Sept. 13. To learn more visit https://www.mindfulwriters.online/6-week-challenge-b, check out Dávila’s website at http://aprildavila.com. or subscribe to her newsletter The Scribbling Buddha.

Says Dávila, “I created the 6-Week Mindful Writers Challenge to share what I've learned with other writers so that they might skip the decade of suffering and find their own successes more quickly.”

BIO: April Dávila received her master's degree in writing from the University of Southern California. She is a member of the Squaw Valley Community of Writers and a past resident at the Dorland Mountain Arts Colony. Her blog, at aprildavila.com, was recently listed by Writer's Digest as one of the 101 Best Websites for Writers. A fourth-generation Californian, she lives in La Cañada Flintridge with her husband and two children. She is a practicing Buddhist, half-hearted gardener, and occasional runner. 142 Ostriches is her first novel. Dávila is a meditation teacher certified by the Greater Good Science Center at the University of California Berkeley. After realizing how much meditation helped her in her writing career (and her life) she decided to share what she had learned so that others might benefit. When she's not writing or meditating you can usually find her hanging out with her kids or watching a movie with her filmmaker husband.