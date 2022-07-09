New Laravel 9 Series Launched To Create Multi-Vendor E-commerce Website
EINPresswire.com/ -- Stack Developers Youtube Channel is pleased to announce the launch of their newest Laravel 9 series at Youtube.com/StackDevelopers. The sole purpose of the series is to create a Multi Vendor Full-featured E-commerce Website in Laravel 9.
Laravel is one of the most popular PHP framework to develop websites. And recently, the Laravel 9 version has been launched that Stack Developers used for creating Multi Vendor / Seller E-commerce Website.
Multi-vendor Portal or Website is a platform for third-party sellers to sell in one place. E-Commerce websites like Amazon or eBay are good examples of multivendor websites where multiple vendors are allowed to register on a single platform with the same shopping cart and sell their products.
Stack Developers Youtube Channel is going to create such a kind of Multivendor website that can handle both B2B and B2C.
Series follows below steps to create Laravel 9 Multi-Vendor E-commerce Website:-
1) The vendors register with the website through paid or even free registration.
2) Once the vendor registers and uploads his products, the customers can start purchasing from them.
3) Owner of the multi-vendor website can charge a small fee from the vendors on each transaction.
4) Most of the payments are transferred to the website owner, and from there to the vendor chosen.
5) Product delivery is handled by the vendor itself or even the admin.
6) Communication on faulty products can be conveyed to the vendor or even the store admin, which the seller handles.
Stack Developers Youtube Channel is for every Student / Developer to learn Laravel PHP Framework from basic to expert level. They have launched the Laravel 9 series on the heels of their success of Laravel 8 series.
For more information about this new series, interested persons are encouraged to visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0Xm6Xm_Dvw
Amit Gupta
Stack Developers Youtube Channel is for every Student / Developer to learn Laravel PHP Framework from basic to expert level. They have launched the Laravel 9 series on the heels of their success of Laravel 8 series.
