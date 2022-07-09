ICONIC ELECTRIC VW CAMPERVAN REVOLUTION GATHERS PACE

ICONIC VW CAMPERVAN ID.BUZZ VW ID.BUZZ CAMPERVAN COCKPIT

LONDON , LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's no secret that more and more of us are turning to electric cars.

With the Government proposing to ban the sale of petrol and diesel vehicles by 2030, we are all going to become part of the green revolution like it or not.

But what model do we buy and how do we choose ? They come in all shapes and sizes so do we base our decision on price, range , its eco credentials or just go with the heart?

If it's the latter, then one model, which won't even be available until next year, is certainly creating a huge wave of interest.

Think iconic Volkswagen campervan and then fast forward 70 years and you have the retro, futuristic, carbon neutral multi-functional ID.BUZZ.

It may have been a vehicle once loved by your parents and grandparents but it looks like a new generation of VW campervan lovers have been born.

And that’s before the multifunctional , fully connected carbon neutral vehicle has even hit the showrooms.

VW estimates sales will be 120,000 a year when it comes on stream next year.

Indeed Alan Day Motor Group in London took 50 pre bookings with a £2,000 fee for the iconic VW campervan in just 24 hours.

And the unprecedented demand has been replicated around the country with dealers reporting huge interest in the new model.

Customers are clearly prepared to wait because lead time will be " sometime" next year.

Darran Clarke, marketing director of Alan Day Motor Group in London said:"It's fair to say there has been phenomenal interest in the ID.Buzz.

"It ticks all the right boxes, stylish, cool, adaptable and eco friendly - this vehicle was definitely built from the ground up with electrification in mind."

The state of the art 4.71 metre long campervan boasts a range of 258 miles, a charge time of 5%- 80% in 30 minutes and a starting price of £57,115, rising to £62,995 depending on specifications. Official figures give an energy consumption of value of 20.6 kWh/100 km for the passenger car version although a cargo version will also be wheeled out.

Powered by an 82kWh battery pack and rear wheel drive the five seat version can reach 90 mph. A seven seat, long wheel base option is due to head to America in 2024 where demand is said to be "through the roof".

Add to that it has an animal leather free interior, recycled seat covers and floor coverings, it is a complete multi-functional, fully connected electric vehicle for families.

Based on the iconic design of the first generation campervan, it also offers 4 contrasting two two paint finishes.

Mr Clarke added:"The ID. Buzz pays homage to the first campervan but this is on an entirely different level. It is bristling with innovative technology, is carbon neutral and redefines modern e-mobility."

"We've actually had so much interest in the ID.Buzz, we had to divert some staff to handle all the inquiries - it seems to have struck a chord with the motoring public in the UK. We are eagerly awaiting our first deliveries next year."

