Dirt Bike Crash in Dunbarton

CONTACT:
Richard D. Crouse
603-271-3361
July 7, 2022

Concord, NH – On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at approximately 2:50 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game received a report from Dunbarton Police Dispatch of a dirt bike crash involving one operator on the Old Route 77 near the Hopkinton-Everett Multi-Use Trail System.

At approximately 2:40 p.m., Goran Bozinovski, 49, of Quincy, MA, was operating a dirt bike traveling south on the Old Route 77 when he attempted to perform a “wheelie,” causing him to lose control and crash.

Bozinovski was riding with another operator he had met at the trailhead at the time of the incident. A US Army Corps of Engineers Park Ranger was on routine patrol checking access roads when he observed Bozinovski lying on the ground next to his dirt bike.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Personnel responded to the hospital and Dunbarton Police, Fire, and EMS responded to the scene of the crash. Bozinovski sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries from the crash and he was transported to Concord Hospital via ambulance.

New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind all riders to always wear appropriate safety gear while operating OHRV’s and to only operate on designated trail systems within the state.

