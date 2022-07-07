Aqfer Announces New Partnership with Irys
Geo-location and raw movement data are now available in the Aqfer Marketing Data Platform to enhance hyper-targeted, location-based advertising initiatives
Aqfer’s products are changing the way big data marketing gets done, which perfectly aligns with Irys’s goal of helping marketers and advertisers use their data to better target today’s consumers”WINDERMERE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aqfer, a leading provider of big data marketing solutions, today announced a new partnership with Irys, an emerging leader in the geospatial and movement data field. The partnership gives Aqfer’s clients and their customers access to Irys’s wealth of privacy-compliant, globally-sourced geo-location and raw movement data as well as to the company’s proprietary Movement Events Feed, which captures the daily travel and rest behaviors of mobile devices for movement pattern analysis. This data will help Aqfer’s clients and their customers augment their existing identity graphs with additional audience identifiers, allowing them to perform hyper-targeted, location-based marketing and advertising initiatives.
“Irys has established itself as one of the industry leaders in the aggregation and distribution of privacy-compliant geo-location and movement-based consumer data, and we’re excited to be establishing this partnership with them today,” said Sandro Camarao, VP Partnerships at Aqfer. “Raw movement data requires loads of storage, heavy computing, and complex models to determine visits or paths of travel. Irys’ Movement Events Feed does this computation and modeling, bridging together raw movement data and modeled visitation data which can then be overlaid against custom sets of POIs for pattern analysis and more. This allows our clients to accelerate their time-to-market on location-based marketing or advertising efforts."
Irys sources its raw geospatial and movement data from a global network of mobile apps and software development kits featuring over 200 million unique devices from 150 countries. The data is collected between 50 and 200 times daily in the form of pings that contain the mobile device’s latitude and longitude and a timestamp of the data capture moment. All data is collected in a user-consented manner and is fully GDPR- and CCPA-compliant, with data sources frequently evaluated to ensure quality and accuracy.
With Irys’ geo-location and movement data at their disposal, Aqfer’s clients and their customers can now:
Augment their existing identity graphs with detailed location data for further understanding of consumer behavior and attributes
Identify consumer home locations versus places of work or points of interest (POIs)
Analyze consumer movements to identify POIs and frequently trafficked locations for placements of billboards or signs
Better understand foot traffic in and around retail locations to determine attribution
Execute hyper-targeted marketing and advertising campaigns based on consumer location and/or POIs visited
“Aqfer’s products are changing the way big data marketing gets done, which perfectly aligns with Irys’s goal of helping marketers and advertisers use their data to better target today’s consumers,” said Nikhil Gupta, co-founder, and CTO at Irys. “The need for personalized, targeted content continues to grow in the marketing and advertising industries. With Irys’ geo-location and movement data available to further bolster their identity graphs and used in their marketing and advertising efforts, Aqfer’s clients and their customers can now engage consumers with dynamic content and offers tailored to where they live and the areas and POIs they frequent most.”
