The Smart Selection of Friends
A thoughtful read to ponder on the friendships you make in lifePEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Friendships may come as a chance with the most random people we meet in life. But actual friendships do not just happen overnight. Friendships are built by choice—we pick our people—and good friendships develop over time. Author Charlotte Felicity del Pino shares how to have the right set of friends for life in her book The Best Friend.
Charlotte authored The Best Friend in 2015 under the pen name Maria Marchan, her great grandmother. She breathed her last on April 12th, 2021, but her legacy continues to live on as her loving mother, Janet, republishes her beneficial book.
Charlotte has been so passionate about children. She taught at Sunday School and lectured a Bible class at a public school. She took a course in Child Psychology at the University of the West Indies Open Campus to better engage with children and parents. She later taught at a preschool and pursued voluntary work at a Children’s Home to home school children. Charlotte was also a member of an NGO that assisted abused men, women, and children. Working for children has made Charlotte the happiest.
The Best Friend is the fruition of Charlotte’s interaction with children. Dealing with kids, the author has realized the need for them to be appropriately guided with whom to be friends because they tend to be in the wrong circle and influence. “Too many times people hurt each other, and in some instances, the repercussions of these bad friendships can be overwhelming,” Charlotte writes.
Author Charlotte Felicity del Pino wonderfully weaves Bible examples with modern-day, practical illustrations to better highlight the right kind of friend to be chosen to be with. Grab your copy of The Best Friend and pick the right people that deserve a seat in your life. Available on Amazon and other online bookstore resellers.
