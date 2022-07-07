1World.Fund Launches Crypto Token to Reverse Climate Change
The project has the potential to offset over 50 billion metric tons of CO2 in 20 yearsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a move to address climate change, 1World.Fund has announced the launch of its new crypto token, The1. The token will allow individuals to plant trees directly and help reverse the effects of climate change.
1World.Fund has partnered with some of the world's leading technology companies, including LIDAR experts and satellite providers, to create a platform that will allow real-time monitoring of individual tree growth. For every token purchased, The1 will plant one tree in an effort to reduce CO2 levels and help restore balance to the planet.
The effects of climate change are already being felt around the world. One of the most effective ways to combat climate change is to plant trees. Trees help regulate the Earth's temperature by absorbing carbon dioxide and releasing oxygen. They also help to prevent soil erosion and provide habitat for wildlife. In addition, trees help to improve air quality and provide shade and shelter from the sun.
The1 token is built on the most energy-efficient technology to make mining obsolete. It is at least 99.9995% more energy-efficient than Bitcoin, Ethereum or any mining protocol. Transactions are much faster and cheaper by avoiding gas fees. The token is based on stellar technology, which is interchangeable, reliable, private and secure. It is a utility token, so not likely to encounter security issues threatening other tokens.
The1 token has the potential to offset a huge amount of CO2 emissions. The project is still in its early stages, but it has already attracted much attention from the environmental community. The1 already has a market cap of over $300 billion and is expected to grow significantly in the next few years. The project has the potential to offset over 50 billion metric tons of CO2 in 20 years, which would make it the largest movement for climate change ever.
About 1World.Fund
1World.Fund is led by a leading New York neurosurgeon teamed up with a Crypto Financial wizard lined up with some of the world's smartest and most talented blockchain mavericks to "revolutionize finance." 1World.Fund brandishes a company motto to "bank the unbanked" and "promote financial security to the masses." Among their lofty goals comes the roadmap toward financial fairness. They are determined that their metaverse decentralization Blockchain technology can achieve global interconnectivity while maintaining Transparency and Transactions, Privacy and Transactions, and inherent trust. They promise to bring "value to currency" and are well on their way to doing so.
