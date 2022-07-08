Iceberg Web Design To Host First Free Community Event, Iceberg Summer Meltdown
Our customers are mainly small to medium-sized businesses, many of them in Minnesota, and we have the privilege of helping their businesses grow. We want to celebrate that.”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iceberg Web Design will host a free event In Anoka, MN, on July 14 with Alloy Brewing and benefitting Anoka County Brotherhood Council.
— Jessi Gurr - CEO & Owner Of Iceberg Web Design
Iceberg Web Design, a web design, and digital marketing agency announces its first community and customer appreciation event, the Iceberg Summer Meltdown. The Iceberg Summer Meltdown will be held in Anoka, MN, on July 14, 2022, from 4 PM to 8 PM. This event is the first of its kind for Iceberg Web Design as they celebrate 17 years in business.
Iceberg’s headquarters is located at 203 Jackson Street, 201, Anoka, MN, 55303. The event will be held in the parking lot across the street next to Anoka City Hall. In addition, Alloy Brewing Company of Coon Rapids, MN, will donate 10% of sales to the Anoka County Brotherhood Council Food Shelf. The ACBC Food Shelf provides emergency food and clothing to Anoka County residents in need.
“Iceberg Web Design has been part of the Anoka Community for more than ten years. Our customers are mainly small to medium-sized businesses, many of them in Minnesota, and we have the privilege of helping their businesses grow. We want to celebrate that.” said Jessi Gurr, Chief Executive Officer, and owner of Iceberg Web Design. “We have always been developers who answer the phone, but now you will see the whole penguin team in person.”
Highlights of The Iceberg Summer Meltdown
-Free To Attend & Family Friendly
-Alloy Brewing Company Serving Drinks
-Dr. V & The Prescription & Other Entertainment
-Food Trucks-Sumo Egg Rolls, Cafe Cairo, & Icelab
-Face Painting
-10% of Alloy Sales Going to ACBC Food Shelf
-More information can be found at www.icebergwebdesign.com/meltdown
About Iceberg Web Design
Iceberg Web Design is one of the midwest's leading web design and digital marketing agencies, with offices in Anoka, MN, Minneapolis, Chicago, and Toronto. Website development has always been their primary service, but they offer a full suite of online marketing services to help customers grow their businesses. Our team prides itself on having committed, passionate, balanced team players that answer the phone! For more information, please visit www.icebergwebdesign.com. or contact us today.
