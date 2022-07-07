ThermaMEDx Launches EverTears® Subscription Plan

An industry leader in treating Meibomian Gland Dysfunction and dry eye syndrome now has a subscription plan.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with ThermaMEDx announced today that its product EverTears®, the world’s first combined self-heating eye compress and pre-moistened cleaning pad to combat dry eye syndrome, has launched a subscription plan to better support the needs of customers dealing with the chronic condition.

In addition to finding the product at a growing number of eye care centers, anyone seeking dry eye relief can purchase a single box of EverTears® for $42 or subscribe and save $2/box. The company also offers free shipping if you order 2+ boxes.

Ben Nobles, co-founder of ThermaMEDx and former senior executive with optical industry giant Alcon, shared that EverTears® is designed to provide a convenient, affordable, OTC dry eye solution that delivers the precise, controlled heat and eyelid cleaning solution found in several in-office treatments.

EverTears® leverages patented technology developed by ThermaMEDx co-founder Dr. Michel Guillon to not only provide relief from dry eye symptoms, but also to help retain the eyes’ natural tear moisture when used as directed.

For best results, doctors recommend using EverTears® twice per day for the first week or two depending on symptom severity, and then continuing treatment once per day.

The launch of the subscription plan comes on the heels of the product recently being reviewed by Dr. Pam Theriot in the Independent Strong. She listed EverTears® as an effective product to offer patients to use at home and noted that EverTears® is “A sterile eyelid-cleaning pad with a thermal component that stays at over 108 degrees for more than six minutes. The pads work to unblock eyelid glands, restore oil flow, and retain the natural tear layer. The moist heat melts build-up and opens pores.”

For more information, please visit https://thermamedx.com/about-us/.

About ThermaMEDx

ThermaMEDx was founded to bring Dr. Michel Guillon’s vision of harnessing thermal energy to provide an accessible, effective treatment for dry eyes and Meibomian Gland Dysfunction. ThermaMEDx is a family-owned company led by our medical board of renowned doctors on a mission to advance patient outcomes by working to provide the best treatment for dry eyes caused by Meibomian Gland Dysfunction (MGD) available for at-home use.

Contact Details:

3343 Peachtree Rd NE

STE 145-409

Atlanta, GA 30326

United States