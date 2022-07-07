Metro Realty Panama Completes 15 Years in Business

An industry leader in Panama real estate has reached a new milestone.

UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Small Business Administration (SBA), more than half of all businesses fail within the first year of opening their doors for business, and more than 70 percent fail within 10 years. Thanks to hard work, dedication, and a commitment to customer service, representatives with Metro Realty Panama are proud to announce that the company is celebrating 15 years in business.

“We consider it an honor and privilege to serve our customers for the past 15 years,” said Alexander Barrelier, spokesperson for Metra Realty Panama. “We are and trustful company, serious with 15 years of experience in the market. During those years we have participated in transactions of residential, commercial, investment with clients from all over the world.”

Metro Realty Panamá was created in 2007 when Barrelier, the company’s founder, saw the need for a fresh, honest, and trustworthy approach in Panama’s real estate market, with the highest quality service standards in the industry in mind.

Since its inception, Metro Realty, according to Barrelier, has collaborated with multiple international companies, developers, clients, and investors to acquire income-generating properties, existing businesses, family housing, and longer-term development projects.

With many of its clients, Metro Realty Panama went from conceptualizing the business idea to finding the land to develop it and advising on the development and commercialization of the projects.

But that is not all. The company has participated in over 500 real estate transactions, from rentals to purchasing and selling commercial and residential properties. Its business include:

• Banking and financial services

• Residential sales and/or rentals

• Commercial sales and/or rentals

• Consulting services for real estate development

• Property management

• Relocation concierge services

And more.

“We are excited about how far we have come over the years, and we are even more excited about what the future holds for our customers,” Barrelier said. “The best is yet to come.”

For more information, please visit metrorealtypanama.com/about-us and https://www.metrorealtypanama.com/blog/

About Metro Realty Panama

Metro Realty Panama is a real estate company with 15 years of experience in the Panamanian Real Estate market, working with people from all over the world.