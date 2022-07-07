Strategies For Global Coronary Atherectomy Devices Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Coronary Atherectomy Devices Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Coronary Atherectomy Devices Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the market drivers, restraints, size, major player and the impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Coronary Atherectomy Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the coronary atherectomy devices market size is expected to grow to $0.26 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.1%. According to the coronary atherectomy devices market analysis, the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) has resulted in an increased demand for atherectomy devices for the treatment of CVDs.

The coronary atherectomy devices market consists of sales of coronary atherectomy devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture coronary atherectomy devices. Coronary atherectomy devices are used to remove atherosclerosis from coronary blood vessels. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Global Coronary Atherectomy Devices Market Trends

According to the coronary atherectomy devices market research, large market manufacturers are strategically partnering and collaborating with start-ups and mid-sized companies to broaden products and services. For instance, in 2021, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has announced the acquisition of peripheral support catheters from Wavepoint Medical LLC with an undisclosed amount. This acquisition helps Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., based in St. Paul, Minn., is a medical device company operate on developing and commercializing creative solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease.

Global Coronary Atherectomy Devices Market Segments

The global coronary atherectomy devices market is segmented:

By Product: Directional Atherectomy Devices, Orbital Atherectomy Devices, Photo-Ablative Atherectomy Devices, Rotational Atherectomy Devices, Others

By Application: Peripheral Vascular, Cardiovascular, Neurovascular

By End-User: Hospitals and Surgical Centers, Ambulatory Care Centers, Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes

By Geography: The global coronary atherectomy devices market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Boston Scientific, Philips, Cardiovascular Systems, Spectranetics, Medtronic, Avinger, BIOTRONIK, Arterial Remodeling Technologies, Atrium Medical, and B. Braun Melsungen.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

