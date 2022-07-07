Submit Release
FLDB Coin (FLDB) is now listed on Pancake Swap

FLDB, being available to trade in Pancake Swap on the 30th June 2021 at 18:00PM UTC. FLDB will start trading with BNB pairs.

STRANRAER, BIRLEşIK KRALLıK, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FLDB, being available to trade on the 30th June 2021 at 18:00PM UTC. FLDB was created by the FLDB Coin team. FLDB will start trading with BNB pairs. You can trade FLDB on Pancake Swap now.

What is FLDB?
The organization will offer a platform so that independent contractors can serve clients all across the world. In the near future, tokens will be heavily utilized on the website as money.

The way FLDB works is by letting customers pay up front for "gigs," which may be any kind of freelancing work like web design, social media marketing, or copywriting.

What is tokenization?
The practice of issuing tokens for businesses, people, or other predetermined uses is known as tokenization. Tokens can be used as securities, money for payments, or as a measure of debt or credit.

According to technical studies, tokenization might be the next great revolution after the development of the internet. Tokens give businesses a variety of options for conducting initiatives including decentralized voting, decentralized loans, and crowdfunding. As the largest platform for this ground-breaking large-scale tokenization, FLDB Coin aspires to grow.

What is FLDB Token?
FLDB Token is the core of the Freelancer Database Coin platform. FLDB tokens are being traded on exchanges and can be purchased during the FLDB Launchpad ICO. FLDB is a safe and practical coin based on blockchain with real basic value. Freelancer Database Coin aims to develop FLDB in the long term, making it the next large cryptocurrency.


For more information
Web : https://www.fldbcoin.com
Twitter : https://www.twitter.com/fldbcoin
Telegram : https://t.me/fldbcoin

+44 1776 702135
