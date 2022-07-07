WireMin new feature ‘Space’ built up the social network of free speech and privacy for Web3
It’s time to ditch the Web2.0 social networks! WireMin is the next frontier of social network enabling completely free speech and privacy across Spaces.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WireMin, a decentralised social network dedicated to freedom of expression, has released a new feature offering customisable open groups for communities and friends called “Space”. It marks a milestone that WireMin is leading towards a Web3.0 native social network that puts people firmly in control of their identities and regains digital ownership.
Created with a core belief in freedom of expression, WireMin Social Network empowers users to speak freely, chat securely, and discover and enjoy the fun stuff with their communities. At WireMin, users can share anything from secret chats, and secret videos, to large files with friends and communities. The new feature, Space, serves as a free, exciting, and the innovative public square to form authentic connections between the users with their loved ones and interesting souls who share the same passions and tastes.
Since its launch, the Spaces on WireMin have seen increases in the numbers and ranges of topics, Spaces on the topics of friends-making, Crypto, NFT, cute cat memes, and trending news topics are among the top hits.
What makes this app unique is its stable and reliable communication foundation. Based on an integration of the latest technologies and protocols, WireMin innovatively leverages a peer-to-peer network with UDP (User Datagram Protocol). It offers lightweight and low-latency transmission which allows deep customization and optimization for better efficiency and security of the WireMin network. UDP further evolved into HTTP/3 which is considered the next-generation communication protocol for the internet and is now in its final phase of standardisation by IETF (The Internet Engineering Task Force).
Privacy is a user's fundamental right and WireMin ensures a private and secure environment by leveraging 256-bit AES, Ed25519 as well as SHA256. Offering privacy-by-default as the solution for digital privacy empowers users to take control of their data and eliminates the possibilities of mass surveillance or censorship.
Furthermore, in the WireMin bitcoin-like decentralised network, all accounts are equal, created based on users’ devices, and no central server or third-party trackers. No one has the privilege to suspend or interrupt any account or moderate any user’s content. The self-sovereignty principle puts users in control of their identity and data ownership, ensuring free speech is inevitable, not a choice.
“In a world of tech giants adopting centralised and algorithm-dominant tactics. There’s a surging outcry for online freedom. WireMin leverages an anonymous, private by default, and decentralised structure. There’s nothing in the Web2.0 social network spaces now that ticks all these boxes,” said Baron Swartz, WireMin’s lead developer. “It’s also a great showcase for how freedom of speech can help us create a better world.”
Appealing to internet freedom enthusiasts and tech-savvy professionals, this app has received worldwide downloads and recognition since its launch. This app is available to download for free on Android or iOS.
About WireMin
WireMin is a decentralised social network that is dedicated to full freedom. It aims to build the next frontier of social networks enabling completely free speech across customizable communities.
