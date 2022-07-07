Indian Beer Market 2022: Share, Size, Demand, Growth, Price, Top Companies & Brands, SWOT Analysis, and Report 2027

India Beer Market Report

The Indian beer market reached a value of INR 350 Billion in 2021 and expects to reach INR 580 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.3% during 2022-2027.

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Beer Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the India beer market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The India beer market reached a value of INR 350 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 580 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.3% during 2022-2027. Beer is a fermented alcoholic beverage made by brewing and fermenting cereals, usually malted barley. It contains less than 5% alcohol content. It is one of the most widely consumed alcoholic beverages in the world, especially among young adults. Beer is brewed with hops to add bitterness and act as a natural preservative and stabilizing agent. Apart from this, there are other flavoring agents which can be used instead of hops, such as fruits and herbs.

Covid-19 Overview of Indian Beer Market:

India Beer Market Trends and Drivers:

The market in India is majorly driven by significant growth in the beverage industry. In line with this, the inflating disposable income levels of the consumers are positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the shifting preferences of consumers towards premium beverages due to continuous innovations in taste, flavors, and packaging are further propelling the market growth. Moreover, the rising number of breweries across the country is strengthening the market. Besides this, the growing popularity of flavored beer is creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, the emergence of new brewing technologies and the widespread preference for craft beer are providing a boost to the market in India.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Standard Lager

• Premium Lager

• Specialty Beer

• Others

Breakup by Packaging:

• Glass

• PET Bottle

• Metal Can

• Others

Breakup by Production:

• Macro-Brewery

• Micro-Brewery

• Others

Breakup by Alcohol Content:

• High

• Low

• Alcohol-Free

Breakup by Flavor:

• Flavored

• Unflavored

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• On-Trades

• Specialty Stores

• Convenience Stores

• Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

