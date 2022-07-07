Stacy Arrington Stewart Named VP of Georgia-Based Dr. Earl Stewart, Jr., Family Foundation
New VP and COO Expected to Lead and Develop New Programs for Family's Charitable FoundationATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By unanimous consent, the Board of Directors of the Georgia-based Dr. Earl Stewart, Jr., Family Foundation has appointed Dr. Stacy Arrington Stewart, wife of the charitable organization's namesake Founder and CEO, as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, effectively immediately.
In her new position, Dr. Stewart will oversee programmatic execution for the foundation and present ideas for new ventures in which the 501(c)(3) entity can participate and to which it can contribute in support.
"I am delighted to accept the position as VP/COO," Stewart said in a statement. "Thanks for your consideration, and I am excited to come on board with the foundation."
New programs planned Dr. Stewart is poised to oversee include an Adopt-A-Family for Christmas program planned to start this year and aiding with the development of an annual Black Mental Health and Gun Violence Summit, which was placed on hold during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Stacy Arrington Stewart is a 2010 Alumna of Mercer University in Macon, Georgia, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Spanish. She later earned a Master of Science degree in Biomedical Sciences in 2013 from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine's Georgia Campus (PCOM-GA). She earned her Doctorate of Osteopathic Medicine degree from the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2018. She completed residency training in Family Medicine in 2021 at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Round Rock, Texas, where she was the first African-American to do so.
She is a practicing physician serving the medically uninsured and underinsured in Marietta, Georgia, and is board-certified by the American Board of Family Medicine. Her clinical interests include Lifestyle Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. She is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) and is a proud and devoted soror of the illustrious Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
In a statement, President and CEO, Dr. Earl Stewart, Jr., states, "I can think of no one more ideal for this position than my wife, as the Stewart Family Foundation stands as a testament to the importance of involving family in the business of giving back to the communities that have given us so much. I look forward to how Stacy will charitably lead in fulfillment of our mission and purpose."
Established in August 2017, the mission of the Dr. Earl Stewart, Jr., Family Foundation is to create and award educational scholarship grants to African-American youth who meet all individual scholarship criteria, financially support cultural, historical, performing and visual arts, and faith-based organizations and institutions of Christian worship in the African-American community and those that seek to strengthen and further the heritage and history of the American-American community. The organization also endeavors to financially support other philanthropic and charitable non-profit corporations recognized under section 501(c) (3) similarly purposed.
In addition to awarding thousands of dollars in scholarships since its inception, specific services of the charity include The Black Art List, The Black Business List, and the Kennedy D. Williams Memorial Mental Health Services Resource Page.
