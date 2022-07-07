Submit Release
Senate Bill 382 Printer's Number 1849

PENNSYLVANIA, July 7 - An Act amending Title 74 (Transportation) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in public-private transportation partnerships, further providing for definitions, for duties of board, for operation of board, for selection of development entities, for public-private transportation partnerships agreement and for taxation of development entity and providing for prohibition on mandatory user fees; and rescinding, in part, a resolution of the Public-Private Transportation Partnership Board.

