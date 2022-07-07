Post Session Report :: Wednesday, July 6, 2022

HB 146, PN 3329 (Bernstine) – The bill amends Title 61 (Prisons and Parole) by placing additional parole restrictions on individuals who commit violent or obstruction of justice offenses while incarcerated. A vote of 41-9 was recorded.

HB 940, PN 3285 (Rigby) – The bill amends Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) and Title 53 (Municipalities Generally) to provide (1) sentencing enhancements in certain burglary and criminal trespass cases where a domestic animal is killed and (2) provide a new criminal offense in cases where a person’s actions during the commission of a crime “recklessly” cause death or injury to a police animal. A vote of 32-18 was recorded.

HB 975, PN 3318 (DelRosso) – The bill Amends Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) by expanding the offense of institutional sexual assault (§3124.2) to include sexual contact between caretakers and care-dependent persons.

Senator Muth offered amendment A05227 which prohibits a health care provider or student who is participating in a professional instruction course or clinical training program from performing a pelvic, rectal or prostate examination without first obtaining the informed consent of the patient. There are exceptions for exams ordered within the scope of care ordered for the patient or medical emergencies when the patient or their representative is unable to provide consent. In the case of a violation, the patient may bring a civil lawsuit for injunctive relief and actual or statutory damages. The amendment failed by a vote of 21-29.

Senator Santarsiero offered amendment A05238 which is a technical amendment that alters the definition of “private care home” in 18 Pa.C.S. §2713 (relating to neglect of a care-dependent person) to make it consistent with definition of “private care home” as it 18 Pa.C.S. §3124.4 (relating to institutional sexual assault). The amendment will have no substantive impact on the offenses contained in section §2713 or §3124.2. The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote. The bill was approved by a vote of 48-2.

SB 1287, PN 1814 (Scavello) – The bill amends the Cosmetology Law by updating the square footage requirements of salon floor space. A vote of 43-7 was recorded.

HB 1867, PN 3325 (Boback) – The bill would make PA the 27th state to establish the Purple Star School Program which is a state-sponsored recognition designed to acknowledge a public or charter school that has committed to supporting the unique educational and social-emotional needs of a student who is a dependent of an active or former member of the US Armed Forces on active duty; the Pennsylvania National Guard; or a reserve force of the US Armed Forces. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 2032, PN 3148 (Schroder) – The bill amends the Sexual Assault Testing and Evidence Collection Act (Act 165 of 2006) to further provide for anonymous submissions of sexual assault evidence by health care facilities and to direct the Pennsylvania State Police to conduct a study and prepare a report on the feasibility of establishing a “Rape Kit Tracking System” in Pennsylvania.

Senator Muth offered amendment A05344 which does the following:

Establishes a Statewide Sexual Assault Evidence Collection Kit Tracking System that enables victims of sexual assault to track the location and status of the victim’s sexual assault evidence collection kit and provides requirements for the system.

Requires the Department of Health and PSP to establish and maintain such a system.

Establishes the Statewide Sexual Assault Evidence Collection Kit Tracking System Advisory Committee that is charged with making recommendations to DOH and PSP.

The amendment failed by a vote of 21-29. The bill was approved by a vote of 50-0.

HB 2526, PN 3316 (Hennessey) – The bill provides legislative authorization for itemized capital highway and bridge projects scheduled to be started in calendar year 2022 to be funded through existing revenues or debt issuances. Senator Gordner motioned to revert to prior printer’s number. The motion was approved by a voice vote.

SB 251, PN 1842 (Yaw) – Amends Title 3 (Agriculture) related to fertilize. Senate concurred in House amendments. A vote of 49-1 was recorded.

SB 814, PN 1822 (Yudichak) – Adds additional offenses of “evading arrest or detention on foot” and “harming a police animal while evading arrest or detention” to the Crimes Code. Senate concurred in House amendments. A vote of 35-15 was recorded.

SB 1094, PN 1806 (Gebhard) – Makes numerous changes and updates to the Motor Carrier Safety Advisory Committee (MCSAC), which was established by Act 21 of 2001. Senate concurred in House amendments. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 1183, PN 1841 (Browne) – Prohibits the operation of dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), in urban municipalities. Senate concurred in House amendments. A vote of 48-2 was recorded.

HB 2464, PN 3326 (Delozier) – Amends the Crime Victims Act (Act 111 of 1998) to provide crime victims legal standing to assert and enforce rights enumerated under the Crime Victims Act and makes numerous changes to the crime victims’ rights and compensation framework. Senate concurred in House amendments. A vote of 49-1 was recorded.

HB 430, PN 2274 (Emrick) – Provides for new home owners to receive a waiver from property tax penalty charges if they did not receive a bill notice within their first year of owning the property. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 2271, PN 2634 (Tomlinson) – Amends Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) to provide a sentencing enhancement in cases where a victim of “sexual extortion” attempts suicide and the attempt results in serious bodily injury or death. A vote of 48-2 was recorded.

The Senate confirmed the following executive nominations by a vote of 50-0:

Todd A. Pride, Pennsylvania Game Commission (new appointment)

Robert C. Schwalm, Pennsylvania Game Commission (new appointment)

Tina L. Siegel, State Board of Nursing (new appointment)