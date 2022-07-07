Submit Release
Mini Mania Acquires Seven Enterprises to Expand Leadership for Classic Mini and BMW/MINI OEM and Aftermarket Parts

Mini Mania and Seven Enterprises join forces to provide OEM and aftermarket parts for the Classic Mini and BMW/MINI

(L to R) Jonathan Harvey, President of Mini Mania, Inc.; Michael Abramson, President of Seven Enterprises, Ltd; Rick Beaty, Marketing Director at Mini Mania, Inc.; Mike Kearney, Vice President of Seven Enterprises, Ltd.

Mini Mania's acquisition of Seven Enterprises offers customers a broader array of parts, accessories, and technical support

The customer won't experience any difference if they search either website or call for support, and most of the team members are still in place doing the things they do so well.”
— Jonathan Harvey
NEVADA CITY, CA, USA, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mini Mania, Inc., one of the oldest and largest aftermarket parts companies for the historic British Mini and the newer BMW-owned MINI, has acquired Seven Enterprises, Ltd. of Auburn, CA. Seven Enterprises will remain as an operating division of Mini Mania.

“We welcome the addition of our fellow enthusiasts into our Mini family, and look forward to joining forces to further support this iconic automotive marque,” said Jonathan Harvey, Mini Mania President.

“Mini customers are gaining the combined resources of North America’s leading classic Mini suppliers,” explained Seven Enterprises’ Michael Abramson, President. “We’re confident all of our loyal customers will continue to receive the level of service, the quality of parts, and the reliability of technical information they’ve grown accustomed to.”

Harvey said customers will now find a broader array of parts because what’s stocked at Seven Enterprises will also be available at Mini Mania.

“Since we’re stocking both Mini Mania and Seven Enterprises our shoppers will have more items to choose from with the same experienced personnel promptly fulfilling orders,” Harvey said. “The customer won't experience any difference if they search either website or call for support, and most of the team members are still in place doing the things they do so well. Also, with our increased purchasing power we’ll be able to get hard-to-find parts faster and shipping will be more efficient,” Harvey concluded.

Mini Mania and Seven Enterprises were both founded in 1974, with Mini Mania on the west coast and Seven Enterprises on the east coast. In 2002 Seven moved from Virginia to Auburn, CA. https://www.7ent.com/

Mini Mania is located in the heart of the Gold Country in Northern California’s Sierra Nevada Foothills and is the largest U.S. supplier of parts for the Classic Mini, and since 2001 of performance parts for the new BMW/MINI Cooper and Cooper ‘S’. Mini Mania continues as both enthusiasts and leaders in providing parts and accessories for the MINI, Classic Mini, Spridget, and Morris Minor. http://www.MiniMania.com

