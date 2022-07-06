Tŝilhqot’in Collaborative Emergency Management Agreement reached

CANADA, July 6 - Chief Joe Alphonse, Tŝilhqot’in National Government –

“With the reality of the climate crisis, we move from one disaster to another. The renewal of this agreement today works to address issues of the past while breaking trail for a future of continually improving emergency services. We are encouraged to see the commitment by our partners to make progress on our infrastructure priorities, specifically toward the much-needed regional emergency centre our people have been asking for. As Tŝilhqot’in people, we live in very remote areas with no cell coverage and very few emergency services. This groundbreaking agreement allows us to build up our own capacity and resources to manage emergencies on the land and in the communities. We are dealing with an area twice the size of Vancouver Island, and the Tŝilhqot’in people, and all people in this area, need to know they have effective access to emergency services. The renewal of this agreement hopes to accomplish that.”

Patty Hajdu, federal Minister of Indigenous Services –

“As climate change spurs on increasingly intense and frequent wildfires, the Government of Canada will continue to work with Indigenous leaders, provinces and territories to keep people safe and prepare for future events. With their Traditional Knowledge of the land and culture, First Nation leaders and organizations must be at the forefront of emergency management. Renewing this agreement and partnership with the Tŝilhqot’in Nation and the Government of British Columbia is a step forward not just for reconciliation, but for our collective safety and shared environment.”

Gudie Hutchings, federal Minister of Rural Economic Development –

“For Canada to succeed, we need our rural, remote and Indigenous communities to thrive. This includes ensuring that Indigenous communities have the emergency services and infrastructure they need. Today’s collaborative emergency management agreement will ensure the Tŝilhqot’in National Government are true partners and leaders in emergency management while highlighting and advancing the strengths, expertise and opportunities within Tŝilhqot’in communities to inform and support wildfire and emergency management.”

Mike Farnworth, B.C.’s Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General –

“This agreement is a demonstration of our renewed commitment to work side by side with Indigenous communities to better support their emergency management needs and contribute to our larger commitment to strengthen overall emergency management in the province. We look forward to continuing to work with the Tŝilhqot’in Nation as true partners and leaders in emergency management.”

Murray Rankin, B.C.’s Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation –

“As part of building a better British Columbia and upholding Indigenous rights, we are committed to developing a recognition-based emergency management structure in partnership with Indigenous Peoples and Canada. Creating new standards for Indigenous-led emergency management and collaborative community resilience is no easy task, and the only way we will make progress is through partnerships like this one. I look forward to building on our successes and strengthening our relationships for years to come.”

Katrine Conroy, B.C.’s Minister of Forests –

“Floods, landslides and wildfires have had a devastating impact on our province; Indigenous communities are often among the hardest hit. Working in partnership with Tŝilhqot’in Nation and its communities on this agreement moves us all forward in ensuring emergency service delivery is inclusive, culturally aligned and respects Indigenous knowledge.”